Doing it for Luka: Croatia’s World Cup stop in Philly has major motivation behind it.

After finishing as runner-up in 2018 and earning bronze in 2022, Croatia will return to the World Cup stage seeking its first-ever first-place finish.

This summer’s tournament will be the seventh for the Vatreni, who boast three top-three finishes at the World Cup since winning bronze in their first appearance in 1998.

Croatia should have a path out of Group L, though it will have to contend with England. Can Croatia match the success of its most recent tournament appearances in this year’s expanded 48-team field?

Croatia’s World Cup schedule

(All times Eastern)

June 17: vs. England in Arlington, Texas (4 p.m., Fox29)

June 23: vs. Panama in Toronto (7 p.m., Fox29)

June 27: vs. Ghana, at Lincoln Financial Field (5 p.m., FS1, tickets)

Fast facts

Croatia is ranked 11th in FIFA’s latest world rankings. … Despite three top-three finishes at the World Cup, Croatia has not advanced past the quarterfinals of the UEFA European Championship. … The Vatreni have been managed by Zlatko Dalić since 2017. … Ivan Perišić, a likely inclusion in Dalić’s squad this summer, needs eight international goals to match all-time leading goal scorer Davor Šuker’s mark of 45 goals. … Croatia will match up against England in Group L, a rematch of their semifinal meeting in the 2018 tournament, which Croatia won, 2-1, in extra time. … Croatia is the second-smallest nation, both by population and by land mass, to appear in a World Cup final.

Andrej Kramarić (center) will be looking to improve upon his two-goal outburst in the 2022 World Cup. Read more Roman Koksarov / AP

Three players to watch

Croatia’s biggest star and captain is Luka Modrić, the midfield engine behind the team’s success in recent tournaments. Modrić, 40, will appear in his fifth World Cup this summer, a feat that has only been accomplished by eight players in tournament history. The former Real Madrid captain moved to AC Milan in July 2025, where he likely will finish his club career, but he will get one more run to try and lead the Croatian team to victory at the World Cup.

Joining Modrić in that effort should be Andrej Kramarić, a forward who currently plays for Hoffenheim in Germany’s Bundesliga. Kramarić, 34, scored twice at the World Cup in 2022, making him the only Croatian player to find the back of the net multiple times in the team’s run to the semifinals. Kramarić, who netted six goals in eight matches during Croatia’s World Cup qualifiers, should be an important attacking piece for the Vatreni.

Despite having played in just one World Cup match, Josip Šutalo could be the most important player in the Croatian back line. Šutalo was a first-choice defender for Dalić’s team at the Euros in 2024, starting all three of the team’s group-stage matches. The centerback may become important for Croatia this summer, as Joško Gvardiol, another top defender at the Euros, suffered a tibia fracture while playing for Manchester City in January that could keep him out of Croatia’s squad for the World Cup. Šutalo will need to be more effective than he was at the Euros, where the Vatreni allowed six goals in three matches.

Philly meets Croatia moment

Modrić’s last competition with Real Madrid was last summer’s Club World Cup. The midfielder got a chance to play at Lincoln Financial Field at the Club World Cup, coming onto the pitch in the 67th minute to help see through Madrid’s 3-0 win over Red Bull Salzburg. Modrić played 13 seasons with Real Madrid before joining AC Milan in July 2025, where he plays alongside Hershey native and U.S. midfielder Christian Pulisic.

You should check out …

There are no Croatian restaurants in Philadelphia, but you can find some Balkan comfort food at South Philly’s Two Eagles Cafe, according to Inquirer writer Kiki Aranita:

At first glance, you might think that Two Eagles is owned by a Philadelphia Eagles fanatic, and the Karaj family owners certainly lean into the cross-cultural overlap. But the two eagles actually refer to the flag of their homeland, Albania.

The menu here is predominantly made up of American breakfast and lunch staples — cheesesteaks, breakfast burritos, and BLTs — but Balkan hints turn up in the Russian dressing smeared on their smash burger, the Polish omelet with sliced kielbasa and mushrooms, and their Fergese, a creamy feta-and-bell pepper stew served in a mini skillet, topped with an egg, and served with slices of white toast.

The real star of the show is their Albanian qofte, consisting of big, oblong kebabs simmered in tomato-bell pepper sauce and served with tangy, herbaceous sour cream. One thing that Croatia and Albania have in common is burek, which is served by the slice at the Point Breeze cafe. Grab one on your way out, along with a piece of baklava. 📍 Two Eagles Cafe, 1401 S. 20th St., ☎️ 267-748-2257, twoeaglescafe.square.site

SEPTA's Broad Street Line train is a direct path from the city to the stadium on game day. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Navigating Philly

The best way to navigate getting to the stadium area where the games will be held is via SEPTA, the city’s public transportation system. The network has its own app and is fully integrated into apps, including Google Maps, Apple Maps, Transit, and CityMapper.

Whether you’re coming in by way of Philadelphia’s international airport or its main train hub, William H. Gray III 30th Street Station, it’s easy to get around Philly’s Center City district and other neighborhoods by bus, train, or trolley.

Don’t feel like figuring out all the schedules? Taxis or ride shares via Uber or Lyft also are quick and convenient options.