Ecuador has massive plans to make noise in this summer’s World Cup. Here’s how they can do it.

Heading into the fifth World Cup in its history, Ecuador will kick off a plan to advance from the group stage for the second time right here in Philadelphia.

Ecuador reached the round of 16 in 2006, its second tournament appearance, but made group-stage exits in 2014 and 2022.

La Tri will contend with Germany, the Ivory Coast, and Curaçao for a spot in the knockout rounds. Bolstered by some emerging stars in Europe, will Ecuador be able to get out of its group and into the knockout stage?

Ecuador’s World Cup schedule

(All times Eastern)

June 14: vs. Ivory Coast at Lincoln Financial Field (7 p.m., FS1, tickets)

June 20: vs. Curaçao in Kansas City, Mo. (8 p.m., FS1)

June 25: vs. Germany in East Rutherford, N.J. (4 p.m., Fox29)

Ecuadorian stalwart Enner Valencia could make his third appearance in a World Cup for his nation at age 36. Read more Patricio Teran / AP

Fast facts

Ecuador is ranked 23rd in FIFA’s latest world rankings. … Ecuador’s best result at the Copa América is fourth place. It has accomplished that feat twice, most recently in 1993. Ecuador and Venezuela are the only South American nations without a Copa América championship. … Ecuador’s manager, Sebastián Beccacece, took over the role in August 2024. … the nation’s all-time leading scorer, 36-year old Enner Valencia, could make his third World Cup appearance for La Tri.

Three players to watch

Moisés Caicedo will feature in midfield for La Tri this summer. Caicedo is one of a few young Ecuadorian players who have emerged as key pieces for major European clubs. Caicedo, 24, has spent the last three seasons at Premier League club Chelsea, where he has been a fixture in defensive midfield. Caicedo has been just as important for his country, starting 16 of Ecuador’s World Cup qualifiers. Caicedo has already scored in a World Cup game, netting a goal in La Tri’s 2-1 loss to Senegal in 2022.

Willian Pacho (left) is considered one of the most talented defenders in the world. Read more Scott Coleman / Imagn Images

Another young rising Ecuadorian star, Willian Pacho, is the team’s most talented defender. The centerback is in his second season at Paris Saint-Germain. Pacho started 23 matches for PSG in its Ligue 1-winning campaign last season and played every minute during the club’s run to winning the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League. Pacho also started all 18 World Cup qualifying matches for Ecuador, leading an Ecuadorian defense that allowed just five goals in those 18 matches.

Kendry Páez is Ecuador’s most exciting young attacker and is expected to make his World Cup debut this summer. After logging seven goals and three assists for Ecuadorian club Independiente as a 16-year old, Chelsea acquired the teenage phenom, who currently is on loan at Ligue 1 side Strasbourg. Páez is 18 but will be 19 by the time Ecuador begins its World Cup campaign. This summer’s tournament could be a breakout moment for Páez, who will return to Chelsea at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Philly meets Ecuador moment

La Tri played a warmup friendly against Bolivia at Subaru Park in June 2024 ahead of the 2024 Copa América. Ecuador secured a 3-1 win over the Bolivians behind goals from Enner Valencia, John Yeboah, and Jordy Caicedo. Páez and Moisés Caicedo came on as substitutes for Ecuador.

Support a local Ecuadorian business …

It’s a bit outside the city, but Rinconcito Restaurant and Bakery in Upper Darby is one of the most authentic spots for a good Ecuadorian meal. There’s a full menu of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, but our favorite are the soups, like the Caldo de Bolas, a beef and plantain soup that comes in a healthy portion (32 ounces).

» READ MORE: Check out the Inquirer's curated list of the 76 best restaurants in the Philly area

Looking for a sweet treat? It’ll be summer, so consider trying one of their milkshakes, preferably the Maracuya (passionfruit) one. Delicious. 📍7001 W. West Chester Pike, Upper Darby. ☎️ 610-713-6313. elrinconcitoecuatoriano.com

SEPTA's Broad Street Line train is a direct path from the city to the stadium on game day. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Navigating Philly

The best way to navigate getting to the stadium area where the games will be held is via SEPTA, the city’s public transportation system. The network has its own app and is fully integrated into apps, including Google Maps, Apple Maps, Transit, and CityMapper.

Whether you’re coming in by way of Philadelphia’s international airport or its main train hub, William H. Gray III 30th Street Station, it’s easy to get around Philly’s Center City district and other neighborhoods by bus, train or trolley.

Don’t feel like figuring out all the schedules? Taxis or ride shares via Uber or Lyft also are quick and convenient options.

» READ MORE: Follow the Inquirer's complete coverage of World Cup soccer right here!