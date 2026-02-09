Ghana’s plan to emerge from a crowded group of strong soccer nations runs through Philly

Ghana will take the field for its fifth World Cup this summer vying to match the success of its first two tournament appearances.

Since making their World Cup debut in 2006, the Black Stars have qualified for every tournament since, except in 2018. But Ghana has yet to match its performances in its first two World Cup appearances, a round of 16 exit in 2006 and a knockout win over the United States that led to a quarterfinal appearance in 2010.

Ghana is in a crowded Group L alongside England, Croatia, and Panama, but with the expansion of the knockout stage from 16 to 32 teams, the Ghanaians stand a chance of making their first trip out of the group stage since 2010.

Ghana’s World Cup schedule

(All times Eastern)

June 17: vs. Panama in Toronto (7 p.m., FS1)

June 23: vs. England in Foxborough, Mass. (4 p.m., Fox29)

June 27: vs. Croatia at Lincoln Financial Field (5 p.m., FS1, tickets)

Fast facts

Ghana is ranked 72nd in FIFA’s latest world rankings. … Ghana’s team gets its Black Stars nickname from the Black Star of Africa, which is featured in the center of the country’s tricolor flag. … Ghana has won the Africa Cup of Nations four times, most recently in 1982. Ghana failed to qualify for the most recent Africa Cup. … Otto Addo is in his second stint as manager for Ghana. Addo departed after coaching the Black Stars in the 2022 World Cup but returned to the position in March 2024.

Jordan Ayew (right) is expected to be one of Ghana's go-to players as it looks to emerge from Group L. Read more A / P

Players to watch

Jordan Ayew, son of all-time Ghanaian great Abedi Ayew, has followed in his father’s footsteps by captaining the Black Stars. Ayew, who plays his club soccer for Leicester City in the English Championship, has the second-most appearances in Ghanaian history. His 115 caps only trail his older brother, André Ayew.

Antoine Semenyo perhaps is the most exciting player expected to be in Ghana’s World Cup squad. The winger has been in excellent form, scoring in three of his first four appearances for English Premier League side Manchester City, which acquired him from EPL rival Bournemouth for approximately $84 million in January. Semenyo, 26, suited up for Ghana at the World Cup in 2022, but only played 19 minutes across two matches.

Joining Ayew and Semenyo to make up a fierce Ghanaian attack is Mohammed Kudus. Kudus was an important player for a struggling Tottenham squad early in the Premier League season, but a leg injury he suffered in January is expected to keep him out of play until March. Kudus should be healthy enough to star for Ghana this summer as he did at the 2022 tournament. Kudus led Ghana with two goals in three group-stage games in Qatar.

Philly meets Ghana moment

Ghana last visited Philadelphia for an international friendly matchup with Chile in February 2012, with the two nations playing to a 1-1 draw at PPL Park (now Subaru Park). Richard Mpong opened the scoring for the Black Stars with a goal shortly before halftime. Most of the players who took the pitch for Ghana in Chester have since retired, but a young Jordan Ayew took in the game from the bench.

Inquirer critic Craig LaBan searched for a Ghanaian-owned spot in Philadelphia but came up short. Still, he’s got advice on a close counterpart:

If you’re planning a watch party for Ghana in the World Cup, there appears to be no local restaurant owned specifically by Ghanaians at the moment. However, Southwest Philly’s thriving Africatown along Woodland Avenue is bustling with restaurants serving cuisines from the surrounding region, including Le Baobab (Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso) and Lè Mandingue, a multilocation institution whose Liberian and Guinean ownership caters to a wide array of Philadelphians from across the West African diaspora.

Le Mandingue makes one of my favorite renditions of jollof rice, best topped with zesty chunks of grilled lamb dibi and a potent hot sauce that will light you up. Try the spicy peanut soup with fluffy balls of fufu on the side for dipping. But don’t miss what may be Lè Mandingue’s best dish: a takeout tub of stewed sweet potato leaf greens imbued with so much flavor from smoked turkey and spice, that I literally could not stop eating it. Lè Mandingue, 📍 6620 Woodland Ave., ☎️ 215-726-0543; 📍 7186 Marshall Rd., ☎️ 484-461-2981; or University Fair Food (online ordering only); lemandingue.com

SEPTA's Broad Street Line train is a direct path from the city to the stadium on game day. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Navigating Philly

The best way to navigate getting to the stadium area where the games will be held is via SEPTA, the city’s public transportation system. The network has its own app and is fully integrated into apps, including Google Maps, Apple Maps, Transit, and CityMapper.

Whether you’re coming in by way of Philadelphia’s international airport or its main train hub, William H. Gray III 30th Street Station, it’s easy to get around Philly’s Center City district and other neighborhoods by bus, train, or trolley.

Don’t feel like figuring out all the schedules? Taxis or ride shares via Uber or Lyft also are quick and convenient options.