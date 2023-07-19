Five non-U.S. women’s World Cup group stage games to watch

Whenever there’s a World Cup or Olympics in the Asia-Pacific region, it can be tough for fans in the U.S. to watch all the action live. But the players from across the world who are gathering in Australia and New Zealand this month are worth the effort, even if it means recording some games overnight.

In choosing five big games to watch, I set two rules: no U.S. games, and the host nations’ tournament openers are too obvious. (They’re also in the middle of the night Eastern Time.)

So here are the picks. If you follow women’s soccer, or even if you’ve just watched women’s World Cups in the past, you’ll likely recognize some of the big names and teams.

*All times listed are in Eastern Time

Switzerland vs. Norway

July 25, 4 a.m., at Hamilton, New Zealand (FS1, Telemundo 62)

This game should determine the winner of Group A, which also includes the Philippines (in their first World Cup) and co-host New Zealand.

Midfielder Lia Wälti (Arsenal) and forwards Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa) and Ramona Bachmann (Paris Saint-Germain) lead a Swiss squad seeking to get past the group stage for the first time since 2015 — and just the second time in team history.

Norway has a trio of wonderfully entertaining playmakers in midfielder Guro Reiten (Chelsea), creative forward Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona), and prolific striker Ada Hegerberg (Lyon).

Canada vs. Republic of Ireland

July 26, 8 a.m., at Perth, Australia (FS1, Universo)

Though Canada and co-host Australia are the favorites in Group B, Ireland and Nigeria also could advance with an upset or two. If the Irish are to get out, they’ll probably require points in this game against Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns) and the reigning Olympic champions.

This game could get a lot of TV viewers in the Philadelphia area because Ireland’s squad includes Havertown’s Sinead Farrelly (Gotham FC) and Sellersville’s Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit). And Ireland’s other group games are at 6 a.m., so this one will be easier to wake up for.

France vs. Brazil

July 29, 6 a.m., at Brisbane, Australia (Fox29, Telemundo 62)

If there’s one game you really should wake up for, it’s this: arguably the most star-studded matchup of the entire group stage.

France’s fleet of dynamic attackers includes Amel Majri (Lyon), Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain), Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon) and Kadidiatou Diani (PSG). Brazil has Marta (Orlando Pride) in her sixth and likely final World Cup.

But this time, it’s not just about the player who’s likely the best non-American in women’s soccer history. Debinha (Kansas City Current), Kerolin (North Carolina Courage), Ary Borges (Racing Louisville), and a slew of big-time youngsters make this Seleçao a serious contender for the nation’s long-awaited first women’s World Cup crown.

Jamaica vs. Panama

July 29, 8:30 a.m., at Perth (Fox29, Telemundo 62)

Since you’ll already be awake, get some coffee and then settle back in for an exceptional sight at a World Cup: an all-Concacaf clash. It got drawn up because Panama qualified through an intercontinental playoff, then was put in Group F with Jamaica, France, and Brazil.

Jamaica’s big names include prolific striker Khadija “Bunny” Shaw (Manchester City) and Cheyna Matthews (Chicago Red Stars), wife of former Eagles wide receiver Jordan Matthews. Midfielder Havana Solaun (Houston Dash) scored the nation’s first women’s World Cup goal four years ago in France, and I was lucky to be there to watch what was one of the most electric moments in my 20 years covering women’s soccer.

Japan vs. Spain

July 31, 3 a.m., at Wellington, New Zealand (Fox, Telemundo 62)

There’s no way around the kickoff time, so if you’ll be asleep, record it and watch it later. This will be a fascinating possession game featuring two teams that U.S. fans have seen often in recent years, and could see again in the knockout rounds.

Japan’s Hina Sugita (Portland Thorns) and Jun Endo (Angel City) are among the many players across the World Cup who play in the NWSL. Spain has been embroiled in a labor feud for many months, but some of the stars who’ve been boycotting are now back.

Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona), Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona), Esther González (Real Madrid), and, above all, two-time world player of the year Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) are more than worth the price of admission, and worth supporting in their quest to be treated right by Spain’s federation.