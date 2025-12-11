Here’s what ticket prices are looking like for World Cup games in Philly following FIFA’s latest presale

For those hoping to get into a World Cup game in Philly, the assumption was that obtaining a ticket, even at face value, would be costly.

Well, that was correct, and on Thursday, fans interested in attending learned just how much.

FIFA’s random selection presale was the third in a four-part lottery phase in which interested buyers from around the world were able to select their match by venue or by the team they’d most like to see. It also marked the latest opportunity to obtain tickets in the aftermath of last week’s World Cup draw.

Among the 72 group stage matches scheduled to be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico this summer, 10 will take place at Lincoln Financial Field, with the Ivory Coast and Ecuador kicking off Philly’s slate of matches on June 14.

So what’s it looking like?

The cheapest seat for that match was $180 under Category 3 tiered pricing (which applies to upper-level seating and designated supporter sections). The most expensive ticket was $500 for a Category 1 seat (lower level, prime placement) or another section called a Supporter Premier Tier.

The most expensive tickets were for the June 19 match between Brazil and Haiti, with the cheapest seat coming in at $265 and the priciest Category 1 tickets at $700. Even Category 2 seats, which generally are still lower to mid-level but have corner sightlines, were $500 per seat.

While it remains to be seen, prices for France’s game in Philly on June 22 could mimic the Brazil game as both are high-powered nations in the top 10 of the latest FIFA World Rankings, complete with rosters expected to draw a crowd. France still awaits who it will play at the Linc, as a FIFA playoff in March will determine whether it will be Iraq, Suriname, or Bolivia.

The cheapest game in Philly as of Thursday’s presale was the June 25 match, which features a return of Ivory Coast to Philly against Curaçao. Lower-level tickets were $450 for Category 1 and $380 for Category 2 seats. For those who don’t mind sitting in the 200-level section, the price is $140 each.

It’s believed that with fan bases not as large as some of the other matches coming to Philly, this might be the best chance for people looking to obtain tickets, not just in the presale but perhaps when tickets officially hit the resale market.

The final group stage match at the Linc, Croatia against Ghana on June 27, offers a live look at Croatian midfield legend Luka Modric, who at age 40, will be playing in his final FIFA World Cup. Although Ghana has consistently been a strong nation in past World Cups and enters as one of the better nations throughout Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, the draw is Modric — and FIFA knows that.

Tickets for that match in the presale start at $500 for Category 1 and the cheapest ticket is $180 for a Category 3 seat.

So how does it all work?

Interested fans must create a FIFA ID. Creating one is quick and once you do, you’ll be able to enter the lottery, which runs through 11 a.m. on Jan. 13. FIFA says it will alert people who have won by Feb. 5 if they’ve earned the right to purchase tickets.

Still, you could find out sooner by checking your bank or credit card statement and noticing a balance decrease of hundreds or thousands (depending on the tier you selected).

In the process, fans are entered into a queue to buy, which on Thursday had potential buyers experiencing wait times of up to 30 minutes. Once inside, fans can access two ticket portals: the random selection draw, which allows them to choose one game or preferred venue, and another in which fans can select their preferred team and choose from that nation’s three matches throughout the group stage.

From there, a debit or credit card goes on file, from which, if selected, FIFA will automatically pull funds from the account beginning on Feb. 9. Incidentally, there’s no guarantee that fans will receive their full allocation, as there are options for ticket sales to be “completely successful” or “partially successful.”

What does the latter mean? Here’s is FIFA’s explanation:

“‘Partially successful’ means you received some, but not all, of the tickets you applied for. For example, if you requested tickets for three different matches but were allocated tickets for only one or two of them, your application is considered partially successful. If you are allocated tickets for any match, you will always receive the full quantity you requested for that match; you will never receive fewer than requested.”

The random selection draw is the last presale before FIFA will dump any and all remaining tickets in what’s sure to be a first-come, first-served frenzy during what’s being called a last-minute sales phase, which is expected to launch closer to the start of the tournament.

