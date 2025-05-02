2025 Kentucky Derby: Horse-by-horse preview of the Triple Crown race

The favored horse has not won the Kentucky Derby in the last six runnings, the second-longest streak in the venerable race’s history. This is maddening for serious handicappers and delightful for amateurs like the rest of us who might pick the No. 6 horse Admire Daytona because we enjoy visiting the beaches in that part of Florida or because the silks on No. 14 Tiztastic are appealing.

The Kentucky Derby is dubbed the fastest two minutes in sports. It‘s also the most unpredictable for any number of reasons, the size of the field being the biggest factor. Running in front of a rabid crowd of 150,000 or so also is something these horses have never experienced.

“Sometimes, I watch it and I scratch my head and I don’t know what to think,” said trainer Brad Cox, who has Final Gambit running out of the No. 3 post on Saturday. “It‘s obviously, with 20 horses, a race like no other here in America. The best horse doesn’t win this race. … The horse with the best trip wins the race.” So true.

Here’s everything to know about the 151st run for the roses:

Essentials

What: 151st Kentucky Derby

When: Saturday, 6:57 p.m., Race 12 of 14

Where: Churchill Downs/Louisville, Ky.

Distance: 1¼ miles

TV: USA Network & Peacock (Noon-2:30 p.m.), NBC and Peacock (2:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.)

Streaming: NBC Sports app, NBCSports.com, Peacock

Weather report: Rain likely throughout the day, up to half an inch according to weather.com. Temperatures in the 60s, winds at 5-10 mph.

Total purse: $5,000,000. First place: $3.1 million. Second place: $1 million. Third place: $500,000. Fourth place: $250,000. Fifth place: $150,000.

Other Triple Crown races: Preakness Stakes (May 17), Belmont Stakes (June 7).

The field

Opening odds

Program number is listed. After Rodriguez was scratched, the horses from 4 to 20 moved up one spot in post position.

1 - Citizen Bull - 20-1

Trainer: Bob Baffert (34-6-3-3 in Derby)

Jockey: Martin Garcia (4-0-0-1 in Derby)

Career earnings: $1,451,000

2025 starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 2-1-0-0

Career starts-1st-2nd-3rd-4th: 6-4-0-1

Last three: Santa Anita Derby (4th), Robert Lewis (1st), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (1st).

Notable: Had a three-race win streak stopped when he ran fourth at the Santa Anita Derby. Baffert said he was “discouraged” by Citizen Bull’s showing, but “we will figure this out.”

2 -Neoequos - 30-1

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr. (3-0-0-0 in Derby)

Jockey: Luis Saez (11-0-0-1 in Derby)

Career earnings: $291,050

2025 starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 3-1-0-2

Career starts-1st-2nd-3rd-4th: 7-2-2-2

Last three: Florida Derby (3rd), Fountain of Youth Stakes (3rd), Allowance/Gulfstream (1st)

Notable: His dam, Bold Birdie, is by Birdstone, the horse who edged out Smarty Jones in the 2004 Belmont Stakes preventing Smarty from winning the Triple Crown that year. Grrrr.

3 - Final Gambit - 30-1

Trainer: Brad Cox (11-1-0-2 in Derby)

Jockey: Luan Machado

Career earnings: $520,639

2025 starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 3-2-1-0

Career starts-1st-2nd-3rd-4th: 4-2-1-1

Last three: Jeff Ruby Steaks (1st), Maiden/Turfway (1st), Maiden/Turfway (2nd)

Notable: First time on dirt, and the first Derby for jockey Machado. This is the 12th Derby horse for Cox. His lone win was in 2021 with Mandaloun, who replaced the disqualified Medina Spirit.

5 - American Promise - 30-1

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas (50-4-1-5 in Derby)

Jockey: Nik Juarez (First Derby)

Career earnings: $444,874

2025 starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 3-1-0-0

Career starts-1st-2nd-3rd-4th: 9-2-1-1

Last three: Virginia Derby (1st), Risen Star Stakes (5th), Southwest Stakes (7th)

Notable: This will be the 51st Derby horse for 89-year-old trainer D. Wayne Lukas, whose last win was in 1999 with Charismatic. Only Todd Pletcher has had more horses run this race.

6 - Admire Daytona - 30-1

Trainer: Yukihiro Kato (First Derby)

Jockey: Christophe Lemaire (2-0-0-0 in Derby)

Career earnings: $672,047

2025 starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 3-2-0-0

Career starts-1st-2nd-3rd-4th: 6-2-2-0

Last three: UAE Derby (1st), Hyacinth Stakes (4th), Maiden/Tokyo (1st)

Notable: He was bred by Northern Farm, the same Japanese farm that produced Forever Young, who ran third in a photo finish in last year’s Derby. Admire Daytona is not considered to be in the same class as Forever Young.

7 - Luxor Cafe - 15-1

Trainer: Noriyuki Hori (First Derby)

Jockey: Joao Moreira (First Derby)

Career earnings: $379,057

2025 starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 3-3-0-0

Career starts-1st-2nd-3rd-4th: 6-4-1-0

Last three: Fukuryu Stakes (1st), Hyacinth Stakes (1st), Kurochiku Sho (1st)

Notable: Last year was the first time in eight tries a Japanese import hit the board. Only two non-USA starters have ever won the Derby: Bold Forbes (Puerto Rico) in 1976, and Canonero II (Venezuela) in 1971.

8 - Journalism - 3-1

Trainer: Michael McCarthy (1-0-0-0 in Derby)

Jockey: Umberto Rispoli (2-0-0-0 in Derby)

Career earnings: $638,880

2025 starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 2-2-0-0

Career starts-1st-2nd-3rd-4th: 5-4-0-1

Last three: Santa Anita Derby (1st), San Felipe Stakes (1st), Los Alamitos Futurity (1st)

Notable: Has won four consecutive races. Journalism had a rough ride at the Santa Anita but escaped a blockade of two other horses to win by three-quarters of a length.

9 - Burnham Square - 12-1

Trainer: Ian Wilkes (1-0-0-0 in Derby)

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr. (5-1-0-0 in Derby)

Career earnings: $977,755

2025 starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 3-2-0-0

Career starts-1st-2nd-3rd-4th: 6-3-1-1

Last three: Blue Grass Stakes (1st), Fountain of Youth Stakes (4th), Holy Bull Stakes (1st)

Notable: Trying to join Mine That Bird (2009) and Funny Cide (2003) as the only geldings in the last 95 years to win the Derby. None of the last nine has finished in the top 10.

10 - Grande - 20-1

Trainer: Todd Pletcher (65-2-2-4 in Derby)

Jockey: John Velazquez (26-3-2-0 in Derby)

Career earnings: $228,200

2025 starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 3-2-1-0

Career starts-1st-2nd-3rd-4th: 3-2-1-0

Last three: Wood Memorial (2nd), Allowance/Gulfstream (1st), Maiden/Gulfstream (1st)

Notable: The 66th Derby entrant for Pletcher, most by far of any trainer. He’s had at least one horse in every Derby since 2004, winning with Super Saver in 2010 and Always Dreaming in 2017.

11 - Flying Mohawk - 30-1

Trainer: Whit Beckman (1-0-0-0)

Jockey: Joe Ramos (First Derby)

Career earnings: $295,800

2025 starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 2-1-1-0

Career starts-1st-2nd-3rd-4th: 6-2-2-0

Last three: Jeff Ruby Steaks (4th), Allowance/Fair Grounds (1st), Maiden/Churchill Downs (1st)

Notable: Former Phillie Jayson Werth is among the ownership group. Werth was here last year with Dornoch, who finished 10th. Beckman is a Louisville native who had Honor Marie here last year (finished 8th).

12 - East Avenue - 20-1

Trainer: Brendan Walsh (1-0-0-0 in Derby)

Jockey: Manny Franco (5-0-1-0 in Derby)

Career earnings: $654,395

2025 starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 2-0-1-0

Career starts-1st-2nd-3rd-4th: 5-2-1-0

Last three: Blue Grass Stakes (2nd), Risen Star Stakes (10th), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (9th)

Notable: Owned by Godolphin LLC, a group that is 0-for-12 at the Derby. Its best finish was third with Essential Quality in 2021. The group also owns No. 18 Sovereignty.

13 - Publisher - 20-1

Trainer: Steve Asmussen (26-0-2-2 in Derby)

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr. (8-0-0-0 in Derby)

Career earnings: $407,756

2025 starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 3-0-1-0

Career starts-1st-2nd-3rd-4th: 7-0-2-3

Last three: Arkansas Derby (2nd), Rebel Stakes (4th), Southwest Stakes (6th)

Notable: Will be the 13th maiden (never won a race) to start since 1937 and the fourth in the 21st century. Bodexpress, 13th in 2019, was the highest finisher

14 - Tiztastic - 20-1

Trainer: Steve Asmussen (26-0-2-2 in Derby)

Jockey: Joel Rosario (13-1-1-0 in Derby)

Career earnings: $1,549,800

2025 starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 3-1-0-1

Career starts-1st-2nd-3rd-4th: 8-3-1-2

Last three: Louisiana Derby (1st), Rebel Stakes (5th), Southwest Stakes (3rd)

Notable: Another horse guided by Asmussen, whose 26 starts are the most by a trainer without a win. He’s had three seconds here — with Epicenter in 2022, Lookin At Lee in 2017 and Nehro in 2011.

15 - Render Judgment - 30-1

Trainer: Kenny McPeek (10-1-1-0 in Derby)

Jockey: Julien Leparoux (14-0-0-0 in Derby)

Career earnings: $250,672

2025 starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 3-0-1-0

Career starts-1st-2nd-3rd-4th: 7-1-2-1

Last three: Blue Grass Stakes (5th), Virginia Derby (2nd), Risen Star Stakes (8th)

Notable: McPeek last year became the first trainer to win the Kentucky Oaks (with Thorpedo Anna) and the Kentucky Derby (with Mystik Dan) since Ben Jones in 1952. His horse in this year’s Oaks is the No. 10, Take Charge Milady, who opened at 12-1.

16 - Coal Battle 30-1

Trainer: Lonnie Briley (First Derby)

Jockey: Juan Vargas (First Derby)

Career earnings: $1,188,875

2025 starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 3-2-0-1

Career starts-1st-2nd-3rd-4th: 8-5-0-1

Last three: Arkansas Derby (3rd), Rebel Stakes (1st), Smarty Jones Stakes (1st)

Notable: Is the second winner of the Smarty Jones Stakes to run in the Derby. The other was Mystik Dan, who won here last year as a 19-1 shot. Briley, the 72-year-old trainer, said he never expected to make it to a Derby.

17 - Sandman - 6-1

Trainer: Mark Casse (10-0-0-0 in Derby)

Jockey: Jose Ortiz (9-0-1-1 in Derby)

Career earnings: $1,254,595

2025 starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 3-1-1-1

Career starts-1st-2nd-3rd-4th: 8-3-1-2

Last three: Arkansas Derby (1st), Rebel Stakes (3rd), Southwest Stakes (2nd)

Notable: Is trying to become the first gray horse to win the Derby since Giacomo in 2005. Grays are in an 0-for-42 slump since then. Has become a favorite of the heavy-metal band Metallica.

18 - Sovereignty - 5-1

Trainer: Bill Mott (13-1-0-0 in Derby)

Jockey: Junior Alvarado (5-0-0-0 in Derby)

Career earnings: $572,800

2025 starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 2-1-1-0

Career starts-1st-2nd-3rd-4th: 5-2-2-0

Last three: Florida Derby (2nd), Fountain of Youth Stakes (1st), Street Sense Stakes (1st)

Notable: Mott has had one horse hit the board in 13 career starts here. Country House, a 65-1 shot, was declared the winner following the disqualification of Maximum Security in 2019.

19 - Chunk of Gold - 30-1

Trainer: Ethan West (First Derby)

Jockey: Jareth Loveberry (1-0-1-0 in Derby)

Career earnings: $348,818

2025 starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 3-0-3-0

Career starts-1st-2nd-3rd-4th: 4-1-3-0

Last three: Louisiana Derby (2nd), Risen Star Stakes (2nd), Leonatus Stakes (2nd)

Notable: West is one of four trainers making their Derby debut. Noted handicapper Ed DeRosa has Chunk of Gold as his long shot to watch.

20 - Owen Almighty - 30-1

Trainer: Brian Lynch (1-0-0-0 in Derby)

Jockey: Javier Castellano (16-1-0-1 in Derby)

Career earnings: $499,935

2025 starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 4-1-1-0

Career starts-1st-2nd-3rd-4th: 7-3-2-0

Last three: Blue Grass Stakes (6th), Tampa Bay Derby (1st), Sam F. Davis Stakes (2nd)

Notable: Castellano has started 16 Derbies. His lone win was in 2023 aboard Mage. Only John Velazquez (26) has more starts among active jockeys.

21 - Baeza - 12-1

Trainer: John Shirreffs (5-1-0-0 in Derby)

Jockey: Flavien Prat (7-1-1-3 in Derby)

Career earnings: $148,500

2025 starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 3-1-2-0

Career starts-1st-2nd-3rd-4th: 4-1-2-0

Last three: Santa Anita Derby (2nd), Maiden/Santa Anita (2nd), Maiden/Santa Anita (1st)

Notable: This is the 20th anniversary of Giacomo’s stunning Derby win as a 50-1 shot, the only Triple Crown win for Shirreffs, who served with the Marines in Vietnam and who turns 80 on June 1.

Training wheels

How this year’s trainers have fared at the Kentucky Derby (Starts-1-2-3):

Steve Asmussen: 26-0-2-2

Bob Baffert: 34-6-3-3

Whit Beckman: 1-0-0-0

Mark Casse: 10-0-0-0

Brad Cox: 11-1-0-2

Saffie Joseph: 3-0-0-0

D. Wayne Lukas: 50-4-1-5

Brian Lynch: 1-0-0-0

Michael McCarthy: 1-0-0-0

Kenny McPeek: 10-1-1-0

Bill Mott: 13-1-0-0

Todd Pletcher: 65-2-2-4

John Shirreffs - 5-1-0-0

Brendan Walsh: 1-0-0-0

Ian Wilkes: 1-0-0-0

Making debuts: Lonnie Briley, Noriyuki Hori, Yukihiro Kato, Ethan West.

Our picks

Ed Barkowitz, sportswriter: 10-Grande; 13-Publisher; 17-Sandman; 21-Baeza

Love the experience combination between trainer Todd Pletcher and jockey John Velazquez aboard Grande, even if he’s only run three races in his career. … Would love to see Steve Asmussen finally break through and win a Derby. Would be wild if he did so with the maiden No. 13 Publisher (or No. 14 Tiztastic). … Sandman, off his win at the Arkansas Derby, hits the board in third … Baeza, added to the field on Thursday, showed well enough at the Santa Anita Derby to have a chance on what’s expected to be a sloppy track.

Luke Reasoner, sports/news designer: 8-Journalism; 17-Sandman; 5-American Promise; 18-Sovereignty

Eight previous Kentucky Derby champions have emerged from the No. 8 post, so it‘s no surprise that Journalism — the heavy favorite riding a four-race winning streak — is expected to lead the field to the roses. Among the 21 contenders, nine have direct ties to Ocala, Fla. — widely recognized as the Horse Capital of the World. So, I’m leaning on a few Central Florida favorites: Let‘s enter Sandman, American Promise, and round out my top four with Sovereignty.

Kerith Gabriel, editor: 8-Journalism; 1- Citizen Bull; 19-Chunk of Gold; 17-Sandman

Naturally, I’m partial to any horse named Journalism for apparent reasons, but this guy opened at 4-1 odds for a reason, and winning four straight races is a big one. In Citizen Bull, any Bob Baffert-trained horse is one to consider, and Bull was recently on a three-win streak and at 20-1 odds, any good bettor has to consider this guy to win, place or show. Finally, I love long shots, and Chunk of Gold is definitely my favorite of the bunch. Will he win? Probably not. But I’d love to see this guy finish in the top three to get something going.

