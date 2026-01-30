Six potential Eagles draft targets who are rising after the Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. — Across seven practices and two cities, hundreds of draft prospects participated in the East-West Shrine and Senior Bowls to kickstart the NFL draft evaluation process.

NFL scouts, general managers, and executives from nearly all 32 teams got a close look at players that will soon fill their rosters. At least five Eagles scouts attended the Shrine Bowl in Frisco, Texas, and a handful of personnel, including chief security officer Dom DiSandro, made the tip to Mobile.

With just Saturday’s Senior Bowl game (2:30 p.m., NFL Network) left from the All-Star game circuit, here are six prospect targets we monitored at the Shrine and Senior Bowls that could be of interest for the Eagles:

Shrine Bowl

Devon Marshall, DB, NC State

Marshall, who began his career at Villanova, only practiced for two days but rarely allowed completions across the one-on-one and team sessions. The 5-foot-10, 197-pound cornerback challenges wide receivers at the line of scrimmage, can easily flip his hips in coverage, and has excellent recovery speed if a receiver gets a step ahead of him.

Over the last two seasons at NC State, Marshall has forced 24 incompletions, including nine against Florida State alone. Marshall’s anticipatory skills breaking on underneath routes and his ability to turn and run vertically with wide receivers made him one of the best corners across both All-Star games.

If the Eagles are looking to add a secondary player on Day 2 of the draft, Marshall would be a worthy candidate to compete for a role opposite Quinyon Mitchell at corner.

Cole Wisniewski, safety, Texas Tech

Wisniewski, who started his career as a linebacker, had a standout season with Texas Tech after missing the 2024 season for North Dakota State. The 6-3, 214-pound safety is physical at the catch point, is at his best playing a middle of the field safety role, and can provide tight man coverage when matched up with tight ends.

His versatility to line up at several spots in the secondary is a strength of his game. During the first day of practice, he aligned in the box at linebacker, as a slot defender, and even as a deeper safety, with his instincts and coverage ability shining most when driving on routes from depth.

Safety is a sneaky need for the Eagles with Reed Blankenship set to become a free agent. Wisniewski would bring some much needed size in the secondary and is a willing and sound tackler in space.

Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah

Bentley, who only played five snaps of high school football before an injury ended his career, was a pleasant surprise at the Shrine Bowl after putting up career-highs in catches (42), yards (514) and touchdowns (5) in 2025. Up close, Bentley, who was mostly a reserve tight end in 2023 and 2024, looked fluid as a route runner and did not drop a pass in the one-on-one and team sessions.

The standout Utah tight end already has a strong foundation in blocking, and in a draft class with few true three-down tight ends, Bentley could be of value. With Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra both set to become free agents, the Eagles will likely need to dip into the tight end class, and Bentley would be a worthy prospect to take early on Day 3 of the NFL draft.

Senior Bowl

Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

The defensive linemen on the American team at the Senior Bowl feasted on the offensive linemen, and Illinois standout Jacas was among them. The 6-3, 260-pound densely framed edge rusher has heavy hands to knock back offensive linemen and has enough wiggle to beat tackles on their outside shoulder.

During Senior Bowl media day, Jacas told The Inquirer that teams view him more as a defensive end who sets the edge and rushes the passer as opposed to an outside linebacker, which typically requires coverage drops. His skill set matches that, with the power to push the pocket and the ability to reduce down inside at three-technique to beat interior offensive linemen.

With the uncertainty of the edge rusher room beyond Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt, Jacas would be a perfect complement with his power profile to pair with Hunt and Smith’s speed off the edge.

Gennings Dunker, OT/OG, Iowa

Coming into the week, Dunker was among the highly anticipated players participating in Senior Bowl practice, and played both tackle and both guard spots throughout the week. Dunker was a three-year starter at right tackle for Iowa, displaying the power to displace defensive linemen in the run game and anchoring down against power rushers.

He lacks the foot quickness and recovery ability to last at tackle, and that likely played a factor in him getting interior lineman snaps. Dunker looked much more natural as a guard, where his powerful hands and leg drive can shine against players who typically offer less twitch and space to maneuver around him.

The potential guard and tackle versatility would intrigue the Eagles, who could be looking to upgrade the interior of their offensive line. Dunker has immediate run blocking upside and can be a long term answer at either guard or tackle for the Birds.

Rayshaun Benny, DL, Michigan

One of the week’s pleasant surprises, Benny, who had 35 tackles (three for loss) and 1½ sacks in 13 games, was one of the top players at his position in Mobile. He has strong hand usage and an explosive first step to get around opposing offensive linemen, though his production doesn’t always match the skill set he possesses.

Throughout the practice week, Benny, a squatty defensive tackle (6-3, 296 pounds), was unblockable, using hand swipes, swim moves and showing stack and shed ability across multiple defensive line spots.

Interior defensive line isn’t a pressing need currently for the Eagles, but adding Benny can bring more depth and playmaking ability to a group led by Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis.