Registration for 2026 PGA Championship tickets at Aronimink is now open

For the first time in over 50 years, the men’s PGA Championship will be played in the Philadelphia area next year, and ticket registration is officially open.

From May 11-17, 2026, one of golf’s four major tournaments is coming to Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square.

Despite the tournament’s name, golfers from both the PGA Tour and the LIV Tour will compete at the PGA Championship. Some of the 156 golfers expected to compete include world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, and Jon Rahm.

“To be able to come to a major championship is a bucket list item for golfers, but then I think it’s also a unique opportunity for maybe a nongolfer that just wants to be a part of a large spectator event,” PGA Championship director Ryan Ogle said.

» READ MORE: Will the Truist Championship help land the Philadelphia area more PGA Tour events?

The PGA Championship rounds will take place on May 14-17, but tickets will also be available for May 11-13 for player practice rounds.

“[The players are] a little bit more laid back,” Ogle said. “They’ll sign more autographs. They’ll engage with the crowds a little bit more. They’re not as honed-in on competing, so they’ll get creative with golf shots that some people like to see.”

A ticketed adult can bring in two children for free, and military members can also access free tickets, which will be available in the fall. Sign-ups for volunteer opportunities will also open to the public later this year. All food and nonalcoholic beverages are included in the price of the ticket. (No, that’s not a typo.)

Tickets officially go on sale in May 2025, but fans hoping to attend the event should register online now in order to participate in the May on-sale. The earlier you register, the farther up in the queue you’ll be when you go to purchase.