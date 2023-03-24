Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Jalen McDaniels questionable for Sixers game vs. the Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO — Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Jalen McDaniels are questionable for the 76ers’ game against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night at the Chase Center.

Embiid is dealing with the right calf tightness that sidelined him in the second half of Wednesday’s 116-91 road victory over the Chicago Bulls. Harden (left Achilles soreness) and McDaniels (bruised right hip) sat out Wednesday’s game.

Embiid is the league MVP frontrunner, averaging a league-best 33.2 points and is seventh (10.2) in rebounds and sixth (1.7) in blocks.

Meanwhile, Harden leads the league in assists (10.8) while averaging 21.4 points. McDaniels is averaging 5.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in 15 games after being acquired from the Charlotte Hornets in a trade.

The Sixers (49-23) will look to extend their road winning streak to eight games. The Warriors (38-36) have an eight-game home winning streak.