Adam Cole pulls back the curtain on the art of cutting a wrestling promo ahead of his AEW Dynasty match

Some of the best promos in wrestling history — the videos of two wrestlers talking trash and setting the stage for their next fight — all share one thing in common. Whether it was Mark Henry’s retirement speech, the birth of Austin 3:16, CM Punk’s pipe bomb, or AJ Lee’s pipe bombshell, each promo achieved one thing: believability.

“One of the vital things when it comes to cutting a promo is that it comes across like you really believe in yourself and you really believe in what you’re saying,” said AEW professional wrestler Adam Cole. “If you do that, then the audience will believe as well.”

Advertisement

The Lancaster native has been wrestling for over a decade, making appearances on the independent scene, Ring of Honor, WWE’s NXT, and now AEW. His title match on Sunday against Daniel Garcia at AEW Dynasty at the Liacouras Center will also mark Cole’s 17-year wrestling anniversary — to the day — of when he first got his start in Philadelphia.

“It just feels like such a full circle important moment for me that I think I’m going to remember for a really long time,” said Cole, who grew up in Manheim, Pa. “April 6, 2008, I did a battle royal in an independent show at the old ECW Arena. That was my very first match.”

Now, the veteran is on the quest for the TNT Championship in a no-time-limit match against Garcia. Both men have been battling it out for the past couple months, both in the ring and on the mic.

“It is so important, just like it is within wrestling matches, to be in there with someone that you gel really well with,” Cole said. “That makes all the difference in the world. Promo-wise, it’s the exact same thing. Both trying to one up each other, but also both being completely on the same page, knowing where the story is going and knowing both together what you’d like to accomplish.

“It really does make a big difference and I think some of those really special back-and-forth moments are when two guys are completely on the same page whether that’s wrestling or on the mic.”

The 35-year-old recognized the importance of the promo at an early age, growing up captivated by the mic work of wrestlers such as Eddie Kingston and Mick Foley.

“So much of the attachment that fans and audience members have with these wrestlers is because of the character,” Cole said. “And lots of times the character can be explained much better through words, or just as equally as when you wrestle in the ring. So the art of a promo and the importance of that and describing to the audience who you are with your words is incredibly important, if not more important.”

But Cole really started to learn about the art of the promo when he met former professional wrestler Steve Corino. Corino took him under his wing, giving Cole advice on delivering a promo with a focus on two things: cadence and storytelling.

» READ MORE: Chelsea Green is ‘shattering glass ceilings’ on her way to becoming the first WWE women’s U.S. champion

“Oftentimes the audience can get distracted,” Cole said. “So it’s important to kind of lower your voice sometimes then talk a little bit louder but you’re really trying to make a point and tell a story. You’re taking the audience on a roller-coaster ride with your promos as well as your matches. So being able to talk about something that’s interesting and again, something that’s genuine to you and your character is incredibly important.”

When it comes to cutting a promo in professional wrestling, Cole typically has a general idea of what he wants to say before he enters the ring — but this can all change depending on the fan’s reactions. In fact, the fans play a crucial role in “the art of the promo.”

“I’ll change the pace of what I’m saying, sometimes even just change what I’m saying completely based on the audience’s reaction,” Cole said. “It’s really important to be able to kind of roll with the punches and adapt in situations like that. I will have a bullet point idea of what I’m going to say in my head, but a lot of that is based on how the audience is and also what I’m feeling at that moment.”

That pop from the crowd can become addicting to wrestlers — but they may not always get the reaction they wanted.

“There have certainly been times, especially earlier in my career, where you go out there and the crowd isn’t completely invested in what you’re saying,” Cole said. “Even if you feel like you don’t completely have the audience on your side. You got to stick to your bit and commit to it and just keep that confidence going.”

While crowds play a vital role, some of the best promos can still be cut without any in the arena.

Between 2020 and 2021, wrestlers were putting on shows with no fans in attendance due to COVID-19. WWE hosted many of its shows in their ThunderDome with virtual fans surrounding the arena.

During this time, Cole was in WWE’s NXT, where he delivered one of his most iconic promos — one that fans still talk about today — against Karrion Kross.

“I felt like it was going to be a good night at the office when it came to the promo back and forth,” Cole said. “I didn’t go into it thinking this is going to be one that people talk about for years and years. Because truth be told just every time I go out there and perform, whether it’s wrestling or talking, I just do it to the absolute best of my ability and hope for the best. So, I’m still so flattered that to this day people still talk about that promo and how much they enjoyed it. It felt special there. It certainly felt special.”

Sunday, with Cole back in the city where it all began, perhaps that special feeling will return.