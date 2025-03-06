AEW wrestler Ricochet, still celebrating the Eagles’ Super Bowl win, has worn a Birds hat on ‘Dynamite’ the last two weeks

Fly, Ricochet Fly.

The AEW high-flying superstar continues to make a name for himself at his new home, after parting ways with WWE in 2024. One way he’s doing this is by embracing the heel role — something he didn’t have a chance to do in WWE. But another way he’s turning heads is by showing off his Eagles fandom.

On the past two AEW Dynamite shows, Ricochet, also known as Trevor Mann, has added a little extra spice to his already posh suits by adding a little Philly flair. The superstar has worn an Eagles hat with multiple looks recently — including during his contract signing with Swerve Strickland on Feb. 26 where he wore a black Eagles cap. And once again on Mar. 5, but this time he was sporting an Eagles Super Bowl champions hat.

While delivering his promo against the former AEW World Champion Swerve, Ricochet said “What I’m chasing is gold. What I’m chasing is to be something that you will never again be here in AEW — a champion,” while flipping his hat forward to reveal the Eagles logo.

But this isn’t just a prop used for Ricochet’s storyline, in fact he’s a big fan of the Eagles out of the ring as well. On Super Bowl Sunday, the wrestler posted a photo of himself wearing a Ricochet custom Eagles jersey. “Today’s the day! Fly, Eagles Fly,” he wrote.

Now it seems like Ricochet is enjoying the afterglow of an Eagles Super Bowl win — the same as any Eagles fan. And as Ricochet prepares for his match with Swerve at AEW Revolution on March 9, we leave the readers with this.