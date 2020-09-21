Anthony Davis sank the biggest shot of his eight-year career when he drained a left-wing three over the outstretched hands of Nikola Jokic to give the Lakers a 2-0 lead.
The Nuggets' first two series showed that they are a resilient team, but that shot was a gut-punch. The difference is a series being 2-0 and 1-1 is huge.
To make the moment even more special, Davis said he yelled “Kobe” after making the shot. The Lakers were also wearing their Black Mamba jerseys.
After the shot, a lot of the talk was about the missed defensive assignment. Only 2.1 seconds were remaining and the Nuggets led by one, so how did they let the hottest shooter on the floor get a clean look?
The Nuggets brought in Mason Plumlee to give them more size. This protected them against the possibility of a lob pass or potential tip-in. What it didn’t account for is Davis' guard-like ability to run full speed, get set, and knock down a catch-and-shoot three.
Plumlee was guarding Davis, and bigs simply aren’t used to locking and trailing on a three-point attempt. As Plumlee ran into LeBron James, he seemed to pass Davis off to Jerami Grant, but instead both players stayed with James. That gave Davis all the extra time he needed to get off a clean look.
Defensive wizard Tony Allen gave his thoughts on the breakdown.
Shortly before the Patriots' Sunday Night Football matchup against the Seahawks, New England running back James White was announced as inactive. His father and mother were in a car accident that resulted in White losing his father. His mother is in critical condition.
White is in his seventh NFL season, all with the Patriots. He also played with current NFL players at Wisconsin. Former and current teammates showed support for White during and after Sunday’s game.
White played six seasons with Tom Brady in New England.
White played at Wisconsin from 2010-14. J.J. Watt and Russell Wilson were two of his teammates.
“My heart is heavy because one of my teammates, James White, from Wisconsin, one of the nicest guys, best people I know," Wilson said in his postgame speech with NBC. "My heart has been heavy all day thinking about him. The game was the game … James, I’m praying for you.”
Early in the first quarter, Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty had an interception returned for a touchdown. He let White know that he was thinking of him afterward.
Deion Sanders arrived at Jackson State as only “Primetime” could. Sanders pulled up in a Cadillac Escalade truck with the Jackson State “Sonic Boom of the South” marching band playing the song Get Ready by the Temptations.
If you accepted anything else, then you probably don’t know why they call the man Primetime.
Sanders is the 21st head coach in Jackson State’s history. JSU is a Historically Black College and University (HBCU). Walter Payton is among the school’s four Pro Football Hall of Famers, which is 14th all time.
“I am truly blessed to be the 21st Head football coach of Jackson State University,” Sanders said in a statement. “This amazing HBCU has always enjoyed a high level of commitment academically and athletically. It’s my desire to continue this storied tradition and history of JSU and prayerfully bring more national recognition to the athletes, the university, the Sonic Boom of the South, and HBCUs in general. I am TRULY proud to be a part of the JSU Tiger family. ‘I BELIEVE’”
As echoed in his statement, Sanders has an opportunity to create more recognition for JSU and other HBCUs. One of the best ways to change the narrative is to bring in elite talent.
Sanders' personality is tailor-made for recruiting. It’s hard to imagine teenagers turning down Sanders, even if he’s not at a Power Five school.