Brandon Graham, Jameer Nelson, Mike Quick, and more tee it up — and talk Philly sports — at APGA Pro-Am

The Advocates Professional Golf Association (APGA) countrywide tour makes a pit stop this week at the 1912 Club in Plymouth Meeting for the second annual Jefferson Health APGA Classic.

The three-day event kicked off on Sunday with a Pro-Am filled with several Philadelphia notables from the sports and entertainment world before a youth clinic took over the greens at 5:30 p.m. Next, 56 tour players will compete across the span of 36 holes on Monday and Tuesday to determine who will claim the $80,000 purse.

“The APGA does a fantastic job of exposing some of these talented guys and giving them an opportunity,” said former Eagles wide receiver and current broadcaster Mike Quick. “That partnership with Jefferson now and having a purse that’s an $80,000 purse, it’s a big deal for these guys.”

While it’s nice, the money isn’t the final goal for these tour players. The APGA is set up year-round to provide amateur minority golfers with numerous opportunities in hopes that they will one day become professional golfers.

“Statistically, a lot of minorities come from inner cities and don’t have prestigious golf courses like this to pursue the opportunity of being on the big tour,” Delaware Blue Coats president and former St. Joseph’s star Jameer Nelson said. “This is a segue for these guys to be able to come out and work on their craft and hopefully progress, and we see them on CBS on Saturdays and Sundays now and then.”

They’ve already seen one golfer go pro in Chase Johnson, the defending champion of the inaugural Jefferson Health APGA Classic. Johnson was the only APGA tour member to play in the 2025 U.S. Open, beating out PGA Tour stars Rickie Fowler and Max Homa in a qualifying playoff to earn his spot in the tournament.

Sunday’s Pro-Am not only served as a practice round for these tour players, but also gave them a chance to talk to some famous Philadelphia figures. Guys like Quick, Nelson, Brandon Graham, Ike Reese, Kamal Gray, Hollis Thomas, and Chill Moody highlighted the star-studded lineup at the Pro-Am.

“I love supporting great causes,” Graham said. “For me, it’s all about the community of people that you have. And for me, I feel like I have a duty to be on this platform to spread the love. Jameer [Nelson] called me and said, ‘Hey, man. You want to do this?’ And it was a no-brainer.”

But before heading to the first tee, Graham made sure to spend some time practicing on the range.

“I’m hoping to get better and better so I can talk my stuff out here like I do on the field,” Graham said.

While most of the participants in Sunday’s Pro-Am retired from playing, guys like Nelson, Quick, and Reese are all still greatly involved in their respective sports. For Quick, it’s just a month out until he rejoins Merrill Reese in the broadcasting booth for the Eagles’ home opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

“I’ve been with Merrill longer than I’ve been with my wife,” Quick said with a laugh. “It’s a great relationship and, you know, we get on each other from time to time but it’s all love and I’m very fortunate that I get to sit next to him every time the Eagles tee it up and talk football.”

And Week 1 is rapidly approaching.

“That’s going to be a big game,” Quick added. “You drop the banner that night, and it’s the Dallas Cowboys. It’s already special as soon as you say Cowboys, but then when you throw in all the other stuff, it just makes it very special.”

In any of the previous 15 Eagles seasons, Graham would be in full pads getting ready to face off against the Cowboys. But not this year. Instead, the Eagles legend traded in his helmet and shoulder pads for a driver and putter.

“[Retirement’s] been up and down. Sometimes you get the itch to want to go back because you’re so used to doing this for over 15 years, but I’m just dealing with it one day at a time,” Graham said. “I’m excited to watch the Birds, though. I really do feel like they got an opportunity of a lifetime again this year.

“I want to see [Saquon Barkley] break the [rushing] record if he can. But I want to see people get better that I know was like right in the middle and then they take off to stardom. I feel like the offensive line is going to be really good this year. Jihaad Campbell is going to fall right in place and the defensive line. I can’t wait to watch Moro Ojomo. He’s a guy that is going to make a big name for himself. Jalyx [Hunt] too.”

But the Eagles aren’t the only team nearing a return.

While the 76ers’ season didn’t end nearly the same way that the Eagles’ did, they just added a new piece with the No. 3 pick in the NBA draft in V.J. Edgecombe, who they hope can develop into a star. Development was a big part of the Sixers season, as Justin Edwards started the year in the G-League with the Blue Coats and ended it as a key young piece in the rotation next year.

“We drafted [Edgecombe] to help develop him into what we think he can be, and that’s a star at some point,” Nelson said. “We have a good core of older guys and younger guys at this point so the main thing is to just continue to grow.”

“I’m not sure how old these guys and girls are here, but they’re inspiring to be on a tour at some point, so it’s just making it about the work and development, and it goes for basketball, football, golf, anything like that.”

