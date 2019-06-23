The Soul moved a step closer to clinching a playoff spot after they eked out a victory over the host Columbus Destroyers, 42-35, on Saturday night at Nationwide Arena. They need a win in one of their final three games to secure the spot.
Wide receiver B.J. Bunn gained 101 of his career-high 116 yards to help give the Soul (5-4) a 27-21 halftime lead.
James Romain’s team-leading fifth and sixth interceptions of the season limited Columbus to just a single touchdown in the third quarter, but the Soul were held scoreless.
The Destroyers (1-8) took a 35-34 lead midway through the fourth, but the Soul came right back, as Dan Raudabaugh (14-for-23, 227 yards) connected with Jordan Williams for a 45-yard touchdown on the first play of the possession. Lonnie Outlaw caught the two-point conversion pass.
Columbus recovered the ensuing onside kick, but, on fourth-and-goal, Dwayne Hollis intercepted Destroyers quarterback Grant Russell to seal the win.