Ava Rinker played on the Junior Flyers girls’ hockey team. Now, she’s headed to the PWHL.

When Ava Rinker’s parents took their seven-year-old daughter to her first Hershey Bears game of the American Hockey League, they would have never imagined that one day Rinker would be playing in the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Rinker, now age 22, was selected in the fourth round, 30th overall, by the Minnesota Frost in the 2025 PWHL Draft on June 24. The Frost have won back-to-back finals — the only two the PWHL has had since the league was formed in 2023.

Rinker and her family were at home, streaming the draft through her phone and casted it on their television. It was slightly behind. When Rinker’s name was picked, the Elverson native was flooded with texts and calls — which stopped the stream altogether.

“I missed it,” Rinker said. “We put it back up on the TV and rewound it a little bit, then we all freaked out, because it was real.”

That Hershey Bears game was where Rinker’s hockey journey began. After watching the game, she asked her parents for roller blades and started playing street hockey with her brother, AJ, who’s in a wheelchair, in their driveway.

“My interest kept rising, I loved playing sports when I was little,” Rinker said. “My parents put me on the ice.”

She quickly graduated out of her learn-to-skate program and into playing hockey — with the boys.

“My only problem was learning how to stop,” she said. “It was like that same year I ended up on a mites team, and then I kept moving up and it took off from there.”

The Junior Flyers girls’ hockey program began when Rinker was in middle school, conveniently providing her with an option to play girls hockey without moving. With the Junior Flyers, she was a two-time team captain and played with the team for six years. She was their first NCAA Division I recruit and is now their first PWHL draftee.

“It was definitely something special,” Rinker said of the girls program beginning. “I met so many people through it, and I’m just really happy with how well they’re doing. I loved that it was close to home, and I didn’t have to go anywhere.”

Her talent was evident from the start. As a freshman, Rinker was a top 10 defenseman, according to her college coach Chris Mackenzie. He recruited her to play at Connecticut when she was just 14.

“There wasn’t really an age restriction on when you could recruit someone,” Mackenzie said. “Her skill level was really high, everyone knew who she was by ninth or 10th grade. And there’s not a lot of college teams in the Philly area, so it was kind of wide-open for her.”

Despite her early talent, Rinker didn’t get much playing time her first year at UConn.

“It was a growing year for her,” Mackenzie said. “And then she slowly got better, and her last two years, I think she was arguably a top defenseman on our team and in our league. So she just progressively got better every year.”

Added Rinker: “I fell in love with the coaches and team atmosphere at UConn. Especially how much they cared about their players.”

She took the caring dynamic from her coaches and used it when she served as assistant captain this past season. Rinker says she looked up to a lot of the senior players and used their guidance to help lead the team.

“I’m more of a lead by example [player],” Rinker said. “I’m not always speaking out in the locker room, but I just try to get everyone to play hard. In practice, I’d tell everyone not to take it easy, like ‘don’t be afraid to hit me.’”

Mackenzie says Rinker’s college experience is going to help her at Minnesota because she knows how to handle adversity. She can use the extra time to learn from the seasoned players and improve.

“She’s going to fit into their structure and how they want to play,” Mackenzie said. “She’s not going to be playing a ton of minutes right away. She’s used to that. She did that in college. So she’s going to find her way somehow.

“She’s a person that gets along with everyone.”

Looking forward to the start of her professional career, Rinker is excited to share the ice with hockey legends like Kendall Coyne Schofield, who Rinker said has been “a driving force for the PWHL.”

But before she leaves for training camp in November, Rinker is staying local, teaching hockey courses and camps with her old skating coach David Bauer at Ice Land Skating Center, where she got her start.

She’s also supporting her brother while at home. AJ plays for the Flyers’ PowerPlay team, a power wheelchair floor hockey team founded in 2003 “with the purpose of providing an athletic and social environment for people who use power wheelchairs in their daily lives.”

“We both started playing street hockey,” Rinker said. “My brother is a big supporter.”

The Flyers community has been huge for Rinker and her family. She and her brother played for Flyers affiliated teams, and she says she would have loved having a women’s team to look up to as a kid.

“I sure hope [a team comes to Philly]. The PWHL just had two new teams added, and it’s still a really new league, so I’m sure in time, with the game growing something may pop up, hopefully,” Rinker said.

Would she come back and play for it?

“Of course, definitely,” Rinker responded.