Kids can golf at over 20 local courses for just $5 thanks to a new Bank of America initiative

If you watched any amount of The Masters last weekend — or any sports at all — you likely saw this Bank of America commercial. It shows young golfers struggling on the course — missing tee shots and getting stuck in the bunker — but having fun in the process.

“Out here, there’s no one way of doing things,” the narrator says over top of Three Dog Night’s “Shambala.” “No unwritten rules. And no shortage of adventure. Out here, a round can be whatever you want. However you want. Out here, all levels are welcome. All approaches encouraged. Out here, we’re creating the world’s largest youth golf club where the only requirement is having fun.”

Then came the hook: Bank of America is starting a new “Golf With Us” initiative for kids 6-18 years old and offering $5 rounds to young players in the Philadelphia and South Jersey area.

Advertisement

The initiative, which is a partnership with Youth On Course, is looking to grow the next generation of golfers. Children can enroll in a free, one-year membership to Youth on Course funded by the Bank of America.

With a membership, children can gain access to $5 rounds of golf at over 20 participating courses in the Greater Philadelphia area. And the list of courses is quite impressive.

Bella Vista Golf Club Blue Heron Pines Brigantine Golf Links Clayton Park Golf Course Downingtown Country Club Five Ponds Golf Club Fox Hollow Golf Club Honeybrook Golf Club John F Byrne Golf Course Landis Creek Golf Club LBI National Golf & Resort Linfield National Golf Club Pitman Golf Course Ramblewood Country Club Raven’s Claw Golf Club Renault Winery - Vineyard National RiverWinds Golf & Tennis Running Deer Golf Club Southmoore Golf Course Valleybrook County Club Walnut Lane Golf Club Westwood Golf Club

“Through ‘Golf with Us,’ BofA is showing young people — including many here in Greater Philadelphia — what is possible in golf, and in life, when they work hard to achieve their goals,” said Jim Dever, president of Bank of America Greater Philadelphia, in a press release. “By offering new opportunities for kids throughout Greater Philadelphia to play golf here in our backyard, we are empowering kids and creating a positive impact in our community through the transformational power of sports.”

Children have until May 24 to enroll online in the program at BofA.com/GolfwithUs.