Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hopes to continue to grow in Philly with the arrival of KnuckleMania VI

Over a year ago, former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez stepped inside the bare knuckle ring and competed against Jeremy Stephens at KnuckleMania V in front of Philly fans at what was then called the Wells Fargo Center. Although the Kensington native lost in the main event, he considered the night a big steppingstone for the city of Philadelphia.

“The biggest thing about Philadelphia and combat sports is that no big promoter or big name would come here,” Alvarez said. “It was disappointing because the culture of Philadelphia is fighting. It’s not baseball. It’s not hockey. It’s fighting. So, the fact that we didn’t have a large promotion to bring our local talent and showcase it was sad to me. Bare Knuckle was one of the first promotions to take that shot and take that risk, and it was barely a risk at all.”

Before Knucklemania V, the last time a major MMA promotion made its way to Philly was in 2019 for Fight Night at the Wells Fargo Center, headlined by Edson Barboza and Justin Gaethje. The card featured no hometown talent.

Now, BKFC is making its return on Saturday with KnuckleMania VI after last year’s edition was such a success — setting a modern-day combat sports record with 17,762 people in attendance. And with its return brings plenty of local talent.

“Last year’s event was just an unbelievable moment for us,” said BKFC CEO David Feldman. “For all the hard work that we put in, we were able to break the combat sports attendance record in Philadelphia last year. Now, there’s only one way to go, and we have to do that again this year. … We’re hoping to eclipse 18,000. It’s great numbers to do in the city of Philadelphia, the fight capital of the world.”

Alvarez seconds that notion. The former fighter, who now owns and manages his own gym, Underground Kings, in Newtown, hosted KnuckleMania’s VI media open workouts two weeks ahead of fight day.

“I feel like me, Dave Feldman, and the crew of Bare Knuckle, we’re the guys to bring Bare Knuckle and introduce it to Philadelphia,” Alvarez said. “This sport to me is the greatest show on earth, and it was my pleasure to introduce it to the Philadelphia fans.

“I see the future of BKFC in Philadelphia as them coming here quarterly. I don’t think once a year is enough. I think it should be every quarter. We can fill up an arena here. That’s not too much to ask. I think the fans’ demand has proven that. Philadelphia fans want and need fighting.”

On April 7, Alvarez will get his wish: more bare-knuckle fighting in Philadelphia. They’ll be launching a new series called Bare Knuckle Fight Club, hosting 12 shows a year at the 2300 Arena.

“It’s going to be gritty,” Feldman said. “It’s going to be brutal like bare knuckle is. It’s just going to have a different look and feel to it. And I think it’s going to get people very excited. We’re only allowing like 400 people to come to it. So, it’s going to be very elite, and it’s going to be amazing.”

Feldman is also planning on opening a bare knuckle training facility in South Philly.

“I just want to put Philadelphia on the map as a fighting city and I think this will really solidify that,” Feldman said. “I’ve been to 18 different countries now. I’ve been in almost every state and Philly is the realest place I’ve ever been to in the world. Philadelphia’s real people. They will tell you if they like you and they’ll tell you if they don’t like you. If you can succeed in Philly, you can succeed anywhere in the world.”