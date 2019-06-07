The Jaipur (Race 6) looks very much like a one-horse race with the brilliant World of Trouble, who just missed winning the BC Turf Sprint last November. Like Firenze Fire, World of Trouble is trained by Jason Servis, the same man who ``won’’ the Kentucky Derby for 20 minutes until Maximum Security was disqualified. By the way, the best 3-year-old in the country, who has not run since the Derby and has still never finished behind a horse, might make his return in the June 16 Pegasus Stakes at his home base of Monmouth Park as a prep for the July 20 Haskell Invitational, also at Monmouth.