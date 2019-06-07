Staff picks, stats and horse racing expert Dick Jerardi’s observations for each horse in Saturday’s race:

About the race

When: Saturday, 6:35 p.m. post time (Race 11)

Where: Belmont Park — Elmont, N.Y.

TV: NBC 4-7 p.m. (NBCSN has undercard starting at 2:30 p.m.)

Streaming: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Wagering Info: 1-888-BET-2-WIN or www.parxracing.com/phonebet.php

Quick chart

PP. Horse
ML
PP. Horse
ML
1. Joevia
30-1
6. Spinoff
15-1
2. Everfast
12-1
7. Sir Winston
12-1
3. Master Fencer
8-1
8. Intrepid Heart
10-1
4. Tax
15-1
9. War of Will
2-1
5. Bourbon War
12-1
10. Tacitus
9-5

Distance: 1 1/2 miles. Weights: 126 pounds.

Purse: $1.5 million. First place: $900,000. Second: $300,000. Third: $165,000.

Fourth: $90,000. Fifth: $45,000.

Weather.com: Partly cloudy, mid-70s.

Staff supers

Dick Jerardi
Ed Barkowitz
Mike Jensen
1st
10-Tacitus
10-Tacitus
8-Intrepid Heart
2nd
8-Intrepid Heart
9-War of Will
9-War of Will
3rd
6-Spinoff
7-Sir Winston
10-Tacitus
4th
9-War of Will
5-Bourbon War
2-Everfast

The Field

1 Joevia - 30-1

Owner: Michael & Jeff Fazio.

Trainer: Gregg Sacco. Jockey: Jose Lezcano.

Career Earnings: $131,600.

2019 Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 4-1-2-0

Last three: Long Branch Stakes (1st), Wood Memorial (11th), Private Terms Stakes (2nd)

Dick Jerardi’s breakdown: Won’t be hard to find. Only frontrunner in the field will be in the lead for as long as he lasts. Hard to imagine he lasts the whole way.

2 Everfast - 12-1

Owner: Calumet Farm. Trainer: Dale Romans, Jockey: Luis Saez

Career Earnings: $464,805

2019 Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 6-0-2-0

Last three: Preakness (2nd), Pat Day Mile (5th), Florida Derby (9th)

DJ’s breakdown: Caught a live rail in the Preakness to finish an impossible second. Was 29-1 to win, but closer to 100-1 in exotics. Can’t use anywhere.

3 Master Fencer - 8-1

Owner: Katsumi Yoshizawa. Trainer: Koichi Tsunoda. Jockey: Julien Leparoux.

Career Earnings: $234,392

2019 Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 4-1-1-0

Last three: Kentucky Derby (6th), Fukuryu Stakes (2nd), Hyacinth Stakes (4th)

DJ’s breakdown: Japanese horse came with an amazing final quarter mile run from last in the Derby, but those rallies are often illusions against tired horses.

4 Tax - 15-1

Owner: R A Hill Stable, et. al. Trainer: Danny Gargan. Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Career Earnings: $326,300

2019 Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 3-1-1-0

Last three: Kentucky Derby (14th), Wood Memorial (2nd), Withers Stakes (1st)

DJ’s breakdown: Had no traffic issues from the inside in the Derby. Just could not keep up and was wisely eased up in the stretch. If he hated the slop, he is a maybe.

5 Bourbon War - 12-1

Owner: Bourbon Lane & Lake Star stables.

Trainer: Mark Hennig. Jockey: Mike Smith.

Career Earnings: $202,100

2019 Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 4-1-1-0

Last three: Preakness Stakes (8th), Florida Derby (4th), Fountain of Youth Stakes (2nd)

DJ’s breakdown: Not going to get the right setup in a race where the pace looks moderate and uncontested. Did not fire at all in the Preakness.

6 Spinoff - 15-1

Owner: Wertheimer & Frere. Trainer: Todd Pletcher. Jockey: Javier Castellano.

Career Earnings: $260,000

2019 Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 3-1-1-0

Last three: Kentucky Derby (18th), Louisiana Derby (2nd), allowance/Tampa Bay (1st)

DJ’s breakdown: No response by the three-eighths pole in the Derby Fits pattern of trainer Todd Pletcher’s Belmont winners. Run Derby weekend, wait for Belmont.

7 Sir Winston - 12-1

Owner: Tracy Farmer. Trainer: Mark Casse. Jockey: Joel Rosario.

Career Earnings: $161,773

2019 Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 4-0-1-0

Last three: Peter Pan Stakes (2nd), Blue Grass Stakes (7th), Tampa Bay Derby (5th)

DJ’s breakdown: Got a dream setup in the Peter Pan when he closed late behind a hot pace to run the race of his life. Unlikely to repeat with different pace scenario.

8 Intrepid Heart - 10-1

Owner: Robert & Lawana Low. Trainer: Todd Pletcher. Jockey: John Velazquez.

Career Earnings: $140,400

2019 Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 3-2-0-1

Last three: Peter Pan Stakes (3rd), allowance/Keeneand (1st), maiden/Oaklawn Park (1st)

DJ’s breakdown: Lightly-raced $750,000 2-year-old purchase should be able to get into a comfortable rhythm just off the early pace and still be around at the finish.

9 War of Will - 2-1

Owner: Gary Barber. Trainer: Mark Casse. Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione.

Career Earnings: $1,491,569

2019 Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 5-3-0-0

Last three: Preakness Stakes (1st), Kentucky Derby (7th), Louisiana Derby (9th)

DJ’s breakdown: Got a dream trip in Preakness win running on live rail and never having to leave it. Really thought he should have won by more against weak group.

War of Will wins the Preakness

10 Tacitus - 9-5

Owner: Juddmonte Farms. Trainer: Bill Mott. Jockey: Jose Ortiz.

Career Earnings: $953,000

2019 Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 3-2-0-1

Last three: Kentucky Derby (3rd), Wood Memorial (1st), Tampa Bay Derby (1st)

DJ’s breakdown: This is one of the best bred horses in the modern history of the Triple Crown and the Belmont is the perfect race for a colt whose best attribute is his stamina.

The Greatest Ever

2020 Triple Crown schedule

Kentucky Derby: Saturday, May 2

Preakness Stakes: Saturday, May 16

Belmont Stakes: Saturday, June 6