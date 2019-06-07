Staff picks, stats and horse racing expert Dick Jerardi’s observations for each horse in Saturday’s race:
When: Saturday, 6:35 p.m. post time (Race 11)
Where: Belmont Park — Elmont, N.Y.
TV: NBC 4-7 p.m. (NBCSN has undercard starting at 2:30 p.m.)
Streaming: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Wagering Info: 1-888-BET-2-WIN or www.parxracing.com/phonebet.php
Distance: 1 1/2 miles. Weights: 126 pounds.
Purse: $1.5 million. First place: $900,000. Second: $300,000. Third: $165,000.
Fourth: $90,000. Fifth: $45,000.
Weather.com: Partly cloudy, mid-70s.
Owner: Michael & Jeff Fazio.
Trainer: Gregg Sacco. Jockey: Jose Lezcano.
Career Earnings: $131,600.
2019 Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 4-1-2-0
Last three: Long Branch Stakes (1st), Wood Memorial (11th), Private Terms Stakes (2nd)
Dick Jerardi’s breakdown: Won’t be hard to find. Only frontrunner in the field will be in the lead for as long as he lasts. Hard to imagine he lasts the whole way.
Owner: Calumet Farm. Trainer: Dale Romans, Jockey: Luis Saez
Career Earnings: $464,805
2019 Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 6-0-2-0
Last three: Preakness (2nd), Pat Day Mile (5th), Florida Derby (9th)
DJ’s breakdown: Caught a live rail in the Preakness to finish an impossible second. Was 29-1 to win, but closer to 100-1 in exotics. Can’t use anywhere.
Owner: Katsumi Yoshizawa. Trainer: Koichi Tsunoda. Jockey: Julien Leparoux.
Career Earnings: $234,392
2019 Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 4-1-1-0
Last three: Kentucky Derby (6th), Fukuryu Stakes (2nd), Hyacinth Stakes (4th)
DJ’s breakdown: Japanese horse came with an amazing final quarter mile run from last in the Derby, but those rallies are often illusions against tired horses.
Owner: R A Hill Stable, et. al. Trainer: Danny Gargan. Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
Career Earnings: $326,300
2019 Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 3-1-1-0
Last three: Kentucky Derby (14th), Wood Memorial (2nd), Withers Stakes (1st)
DJ’s breakdown: Had no traffic issues from the inside in the Derby. Just could not keep up and was wisely eased up in the stretch. If he hated the slop, he is a maybe.
Owner: Bourbon Lane & Lake Star stables.
Trainer: Mark Hennig. Jockey: Mike Smith.
Career Earnings: $202,100
2019 Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 4-1-1-0
Last three: Preakness Stakes (8th), Florida Derby (4th), Fountain of Youth Stakes (2nd)
DJ’s breakdown: Not going to get the right setup in a race where the pace looks moderate and uncontested. Did not fire at all in the Preakness.
Owner: Wertheimer & Frere. Trainer: Todd Pletcher. Jockey: Javier Castellano.
Career Earnings: $260,000
2019 Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 3-1-1-0
Last three: Kentucky Derby (18th), Louisiana Derby (2nd), allowance/Tampa Bay (1st)
DJ’s breakdown: No response by the three-eighths pole in the Derby Fits pattern of trainer Todd Pletcher’s Belmont winners. Run Derby weekend, wait for Belmont.
Owner: Tracy Farmer. Trainer: Mark Casse. Jockey: Joel Rosario.
Career Earnings: $161,773
2019 Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 4-0-1-0
Last three: Peter Pan Stakes (2nd), Blue Grass Stakes (7th), Tampa Bay Derby (5th)
DJ’s breakdown: Got a dream setup in the Peter Pan when he closed late behind a hot pace to run the race of his life. Unlikely to repeat with different pace scenario.
Owner: Robert & Lawana Low. Trainer: Todd Pletcher. Jockey: John Velazquez.
Career Earnings: $140,400
2019 Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 3-2-0-1
Last three: Peter Pan Stakes (3rd), allowance/Keeneand (1st), maiden/Oaklawn Park (1st)
DJ’s breakdown: Lightly-raced $750,000 2-year-old purchase should be able to get into a comfortable rhythm just off the early pace and still be around at the finish.
Owner: Gary Barber. Trainer: Mark Casse. Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione.
Career Earnings: $1,491,569
2019 Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 5-3-0-0
Last three: Preakness Stakes (1st), Kentucky Derby (7th), Louisiana Derby (9th)
DJ’s breakdown: Got a dream trip in Preakness win running on live rail and never having to leave it. Really thought he should have won by more against weak group.
Owner: Juddmonte Farms. Trainer: Bill Mott. Jockey: Jose Ortiz.
Career Earnings: $953,000
2019 Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 3-2-0-1
Last three: Kentucky Derby (3rd), Wood Memorial (1st), Tampa Bay Derby (1st)
DJ’s breakdown: This is one of the best bred horses in the modern history of the Triple Crown and the Belmont is the perfect race for a colt whose best attribute is his stamina.
Kentucky Derby: Saturday, May 2
Preakness Stakes: Saturday, May 16
Belmont Stakes: Saturday, June 6