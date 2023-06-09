Our staff picks for the Belmont Stakes

Here are our staff’s picks for the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday:

Ed Barkowitz, sportswriter: 7-Hit Show, 2-Tapit Trice, 6-Forte, 8-Angel of Empire

Kerith Gabriel, editor: 2-Tapit Trice, 6-Forte, 4-National Treasure, 1-Tapit Shoes

Jeff Neiburg, sports betting producer: 6-Forte, 8-Angel of Empire, 7-Hit Show, 2-Tapit Trice

Luke Reasoner, senior page designer: 4-National Treasure, 2-Tapit Trice, 6-Forte, 8-Angel of Empire

Essentials

What: 155th Belmont Stakes

When: Saturday, 7:02 p.m. Race 12 of 13

Where: Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

Distance: 1½ miles

TV: FS1 (11 a.m.-4 p.m.), Fox29 (4-7:30 p.m.)

Streaming: Fox Sports app

Weather: Temperatures in the 60s by post time, 10% chance of rain. Be wary of smoke conditions from Canadian wildfires.

Purse — Total: $1,500,000. First place: $900,000. Second place: $270,000. Third place: $150,000. Fourth place: $75,000. Fifth place: $45,000. Sixth place: $30,000. Seventh place: $15,000. Eighth place: $15,000

Other notable races: Kentucky Derby (winner: Mage), Preakness Stakes (National Treasure), Haskell Stakes (July 22), Travers Stakes (Aug. 26), Breeders’ Cup (Nov. 3-4)