Our staff picks for the Belmont Stakes
Forte is the morning-line favorite, but only one of our staffers expects him to win Saturday's Triple Crown race.
Here are our staff’s picks for the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday:
Ed Barkowitz, sportswriter: 7-Hit Show, 2-Tapit Trice, 6-Forte, 8-Angel of Empire
Kerith Gabriel, editor: 2-Tapit Trice, 6-Forte, 4-National Treasure, 1-Tapit Shoes
Jeff Neiburg, sports betting producer: 6-Forte, 8-Angel of Empire, 7-Hit Show, 2-Tapit Trice
Luke Reasoner, senior page designer: 4-National Treasure, 2-Tapit Trice, 6-Forte, 8-Angel of Empire
Essentials
What: 155th Belmont Stakes
When: Saturday, 7:02 p.m. Race 12 of 13
Where: Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
Distance: 1½ miles
TV: FS1 (11 a.m.-4 p.m.), Fox29 (4-7:30 p.m.)
Streaming: Fox Sports app
Weather: Temperatures in the 60s by post time, 10% chance of rain. Be wary of smoke conditions from Canadian wildfires.
Purse — Total: $1,500,000. First place: $900,000. Second place: $270,000. Third place: $150,000. Fourth place: $75,000. Fifth place: $45,000. Sixth place: $30,000. Seventh place: $15,000. Eighth place: $15,000
Other notable races: Kentucky Derby (winner: Mage), Preakness Stakes (National Treasure), Haskell Stakes (July 22), Travers Stakes (Aug. 26), Breeders’ Cup (Nov. 3-4)