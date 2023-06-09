Skip to content
Our staff picks for the Belmont Stakes

Forte is the morning-line favorite, but only one of our staffers expects him to win Saturday's Triple Crown race.

National Treasure, right, with jockey John Velazquez, edging out Blazing Sevens, with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., to win the148th running of the Preakness Stakes on May 20. National Treasure had 5-1 morning-line odds in the Belmont.
Here are our staff’s picks for the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday:

Ed Barkowitz, sportswriter: 7-Hit Show, 2-Tapit Trice, 6-Forte, 8-Angel of Empire

Kerith Gabriel, editor: 2-Tapit Trice, 6-Forte, 4-National Treasure, 1-Tapit Shoes

Jeff Neiburg, sports betting producer: 6-Forte, 8-Angel of Empire, 7-Hit Show, 2-Tapit Trice

Luke Reasoner, senior page designer: 4-National Treasure, 2-Tapit Trice, 6-Forte, 8-Angel of Empire

Essentials

What: 155th Belmont Stakes

When: Saturday, 7:02 p.m. Race 12 of 13

Where: Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

Distance: 1½ miles

TV: FS1 (11 a.m.-4 p.m.), Fox29 (4-7:30 p.m.)

Streaming: Fox Sports app

Weather: Temperatures in the 60s by post time, 10% chance of rain. Be wary of smoke conditions from Canadian wildfires.

Purse — Total: $1,500,000. First place: $900,000. Second place: $270,000. Third place: $150,000. Fourth place: $75,000. Fifth place: $45,000. Sixth place: $30,000. Seventh place: $15,000. Eighth place: $15,000

Other notable races: Kentucky Derby (winner: Mage), Preakness Stakes (National Treasure), Haskell Stakes (July 22), Travers Stakes (Aug. 26), Breeders’ Cup (Nov. 3-4)

Published 