Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, which meant he and all players deemed to be in high contact with him after tracing were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. One of those was quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
Four Steelers, including Roethlisberger, were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. All players will be isolated and must pass tests to play Sunday. McDonald was added to the list on Monday.
Roethlisberger tested negative on his most recent test, but he won’t be allowed to practice for five days as a precaution.
The Steelers host the 2-5-1 Bengals on Sunday. The record doesn’t show it, but Cincinnati has been competitive and a hard team to put away.
If there’s a positive takeaway, the five-day absence will allow Roethlisberger to rest a knee that is more than likely sore. He was hit on the Steelers' penultimate drive in the second quarter on Sunday and dodged what could’ve been a major knee injury. He missed the next drive but returned in the second half.
Forget that it happened against the winless New York Jets. The Cam Newton-led Patriots comeback was still highly unlikely in the fourth quarter, and it probably saved New England’s playoff hopes.
Newton was 1-38 when trailing by double digits entering the fourth quarter. The only win came against the Eagles in 2018.
The Patriots’ bottom-of-the-league passing offense had to throw their way to a 30-27 win, and Newton did just that. It was another prove-it game for Newton on his resurgent tour.
The comeback is even more impressive when considering Newton’s top two targets — Jakobi Meyers and Damiere Byrd — are both undrafted receivers. They both looked like Pro Bowlers against a struggling Jets defense, and Meyers doubled his production from the first seven games.
The Patriots snapped a four-game losing streak, and Newton deserves credit. He doesn’t have the big-name targets, but he’s keeping the Patriots in the hunt.
It’s the MLB offseason, so it’s time to get the debates started, and there aren’t many better than choosing between the best baseball movies.
A Twitter post gained traction Monday night by posting 16 of the best baseball movies and asking people to choose three.
Major League was as high as the No. 3 trending topic on Twitter, indicating that it was the overall favorite. 42, Sandlot, and Bull Durham were also popular picks.
One movie that wasn’t included on the list was Hardball. It’s one of the few baseball movies that focuses on how the sport can change kids lives in the inner city and teach them valuable life lessons. Plus, the team turned out to be pretty good.
Overall, the list of movies is solid and you can’t go wrong with many of these selections for some offseason baseball.