To be clear, I respect this sort of mentality. The hand-wringing about Simmons’ reluctance to shoot has always been incommensurate with the overall utility that he brings to the court, particularly when compared to the progress toward self-actualization that most players have made at a similar age. The fact that Simmons has become as impactful of a player as he has without consistently scoring outside the paint should be one of the biggest reasons to be excited about his potential. Instead, it is regarded in a lot of circles of the Sixers fan base as evidence that he is not the sort of player whom the organization will ever be able to build a championship team around. Such thinking ignores previous examples of the shooting progress that young players have made. A decade ago, few people questioned Blake Griffin’s superstar credentials when he shot just 14-of-68 from three-point range in his first three years as a pro. Over the last four years, Griffin has averaged more than 200 attempts per season from behind the arc, connecting on a respectable 34.2% of them. Maybe Simmons’ shot never comes. But there’s little reason to assume that it won’t.