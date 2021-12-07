Sneaker culture is synonymous with three things that Philly is known for: art, culture, and style. Ask the people of Philly: We believe sneakerhead culture here doesn’t take a backseat to anyone, including New York City.

The sneaker market in Philly is made up of stores that get the latest drops and resale shops who have exclusive items weeks after they have sold out in other stores.

Here’s a guide to sneaker stores to shop for new arrivals and resale locations where you can buy, sell and trade. Here are some of the best local options for sneakerheads:

Snipes is one of the best places in Philly to go if you want to grab a pair of sneaks and a saucy outfit to go with them. The streetwear and sneaker store stocks new releases and has several locations throughout Philly. This is one of the places to go to catch a new drop.

📍Multiple locations, 🌐 snipesusa.com, 📷 @snipes_usa, 🕑 Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Lapstone & Hammer stocks one of the most versatile displays of kicks in the city. The variety of Vans and Adidas is one thing, but this place has stylish shoes for people who like to get active, too, like the XT-6. Some of these shoes may not sell as fast as retro Js, Nike dunks, or Yeezys, but they’re not sitting around collecting dust, either. This is also a favorite for many Philly athletes and celebrities.

📍1106 Chestnut St., 📞 215-592-9166, 🌐 lapstoneandhammer.com, 📷 @lapstoneandhammer, 🕑 Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun. noon-5 p.m.

Resale store Solely Fuego recently opened in South Jersey and has become an under-the-radar location to find gems like the Lightning 4s, which normally aren’t casually floating around two months after release. They’re available here in men’s grade-school, pre-school, and toddler sizes. Hot commodities like these won’t be bought using dimes and pennies, but you can also bring in shoes for trade.

📍100 Premium Outlet Dr., Blackwood, NJ, 📞 856-302-0878, 🌐 qrcodes.pro/solelyfuego, 📷 @solely.fuego, 🕑 Mon.-Sat. 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Ps & Qs has a unique touch since it’s family owned and the items are handpicked. The store has one of the best collections of Diadoras, and the two companies work closely together. (“They’re like our brothers,” said one source at Diadora.) This place is also a prime option for pullovers, graphic tees and shorts.

📍820 South St., 📞 215-592-0888, 🌐 psandqs.com, 📷 @psqsshop, 🕑 Mon.-Sat. noon-7p.m., Sun. noon-6 p.m.

Foot locker is a classic spot, and if it’s a new drop, Foot Locker will have it. The only question is how long. Valued new releases are usually gone within a day. The best way to get them is applying for Foot Locker’s raffle option. Since Foot Locker is so popular and has several locations in and around Philly, any given store can be the one to have an extra pair of newly released shoes casually available, like the Championship Grey Nike Dunks. And Atmos, one of Philly’s most popular sneaker stores, was recently bought by Footlocker.

📍Multiple locations, 📞 800-991-6815, 🌐 footlocker.com, 📷 @footlockerphilly, 🕑 Mon.-Sat. 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Finish Line prides itself on its fashionable athletic clothing, which it describes as “the intersection of style and sport.” The American retail chain competes with Foot Locker across the country, but it has a solid Philly presence, too. Download the Finish Line mobile app to apply for sneaker raffles — this will give you the best chances at getting the new Retro Jordan’s or Yeezy’s at retail price.

📍Multiple locations, 📞 215-612-1184, 🌐 finishline.com, 📷 @finishline, 🕑 Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Located in King of Prussia, Legacy stocks some of the best-selling sneakers out there. Air Force 1s, YEEZY Boost 350 and the white and black Nike Dunk lows are hot commodities. But Legacy gets its hands on shoes that a lot of other American stores don’t. The Air Jordan 5 Quai54′s were not released in America, but Legacy had them on hand.

📍160 N. Gulph Rd. Suite #2043, 📞 484-322-5910, 🌐 legacykop.com, 📷 @legacykop, 🕑 Mon.-Thu. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

DTLR merged with the popular Philly-based sneaker store Sneaker Villa back in 2017 to become a national brand that competes with Foot Locker and Finish Line. With 11 locations in Philly, DTLR is one of the most reliable options for a variety of shoes. It’s not as much as a specialty store: This place thrives with variety.

📍Multiple locations, 📞 215-593-2033, 🌐 dtlr.com, 📷 @dtlrofficial, 🕑 Mon.-Thu. 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun. noon-5 p.m.

Suplex is one of the more popular resale stores in Philly, and it’s a spot where Philly athletes (like Eagles running back Miles Sanders) shop. Suplex is one of the best sneaker stores for rare and limited-edition shoes. It also does giveaways during football season, where you can get shoes at discounted prices. Find out about giveaways by following the store on Instagram. You can buy, sell, or trade at Suplex.

📍533 South St., 📞 215-555-0880, 🌐 suplexphiladelphia.com, 📷 @suplexphiladelphia, 🕑 Mon.-Sat. noon-8 p.m., Sun. noon-5 p.m.

Along with getting new release Jordans, Young’s has one of the best New Balance collections in the area. That New Balance flavor is the store’s advantage over competitors. Plus, they tend to hang around a little past release dates — just don’t wait too long.

📍2735 W. Girard Ave., 📞 215-236-2810, 📷 @youngsneakercity, 🕑 Mon.-Thu. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

