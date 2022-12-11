Kayla Spruill went 7-for-7 from the field, scoring 20 points, and Claire Jacobs scored a game-high 24 points as visiting La Salle knocked off Maryland Eastern Shore, 82-72, on Saturday.

Spruill’s memorable day saw her finish 6-of-6 from the three-point line, with her first make putting La Salle (8-4) on the board two minutes into the game. After falling behind, 10-3, with 7:19 left in the first quarter, the Explorers closed the period on a 20-6 run and led, 48-28, at halftime.

Mia Jacobs added a career-high 16 points off the bench, while Molly Masciantonio had nine assists and zero turnovers for the second consecutive game.

Mya Thomas had 20 points on 7-for-13 shooting for Maryland Eastern Shore (3-9).

La Salle has a brief break in action before heading to Tampa, Fla., next Saturday to face South Florida at 2 p.m.

Second half eruption leads St. Joseph’s men over St. Peter’s

Cameron Brown led all scorers with 17 points, and the Hawks had a massive second-half turnaround in a 73-57 win against St. Peter’s at Hagan Arena.

Trailing, 38-29, out of the break, St. Joseph’s (4-5) rattled off 15 straight points to go in front for good. Brown (6-of-11) had nine of his points in the second half to help the Hawks build a lead as large as 18 points.

A trio of other players posted double-figure scoring: Erik Reynolds II with 15 points, Lynn Greer III (12 points), and Rasheer Fleming (10 points).

St. Peter’s (4-5) was paced by Isiah Dasher, who had 16 points.

St. Joseph’s returns to action next Saturday with a home City Series matchup against Villanova (4 p.m., CBSSN).