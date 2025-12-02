Here’s a look at how the men’s and women’s brackets shape up in the Big 5 Classic

The third annual Big 5 Classic returns to the Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday. The event will feature the men’s teams from the Division I Philadelphia schools, a tradition that has been around for more than 70 years.

The Villanova women are in the championship for the second consecutive year on Sunday at Finneran Pavilion.

Advertisement

Here’s a look at the men’s and women’s Big 5 brackets.

Men’s bracket

Fifth place: Drexel vs. La Salle, 2 p.m. Saturday Third place: St. Joseph’s vs. Temple, 4:30 p.m. Championship game: Penn vs. Villanova, 7:30 p.m.

The championship game (all games on NBC Sports Philadelphia) features two teams that are looking for their first Big 5 Classic Crown in the new format. This is also their first spot in the championship game as Penn and Villanova played in a pod with St. Joe’s.

Both teams have first-year coaches with Kevin Willard at Villanova and Fran McCaffrey at Penn. They both won their pod games by double digits to earn a spot in the championship game.

The men’s side tips off on Saturday for the third straight year, but there is one change in the matchups. For the first time since the new format, St. Joe’s will not be in the championship to defend its crown.

» READ MORE: The steady hands of Acaden Lewis guide Villanova past Temple and into Big 5 title game

In Game 2, St. Joe’s will play Temple. ( in a rematch of the 2023 title game.) St. Joe’s beat Drexel to open up pod play on Nov. 8, setting up a matchup with Penn. The Quakers’ 83-74 upset win sent them to their first Big 5 championship game.

Temple returns to the third place game for the second consecutive season after a championship berth in 2023. Coach Adam Fisher’s team defeated La Salle, 90-63, but were unable to beat Villanova in what was essentially a semifinal game. The Wildcats outscored the Owls by 17 in the second half for a 74-56 victory.

La Salle will take on Drexel in the fifth-place game . The Explorers played in the championship last season but lost to St. Joe’s. They lost both of their pod games to Temple (90-63 on Nov. 11) and Villanova (70-55 on Nov. 19).

Drexel is in the fifth-place game for the third consecutive year after being officially added to the Big 5. The Dragons lost to St. Joe’s (76-65 on Nov. 8) and Penn (84-68 on Nov. 21) in pod play.

Women’s bracket

Fifth place: Penn vs. La Salle, noon Sunday Third place: Drexel vs. Temple, 2:15 p.m. Championship: St. Joe’s vs. Villanova, 4:30 p.m.

Temple entered the season on a mission to defend its Big 5 championship last season. Those aspirations were dashed following the Owls’ 81-51 loss to Villanova on Nov. 22 in a rematch of last year’s championship.

Now it’s the Wildcats who will be playing in the main event on Sunday (all games on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ and the NBC Sports app) after losing a year ago. They will play St. Joe’s, which is a year removed from a third-place finish. The Hawks earned their way to the final after defeating Penn 74-53 on Nov. 24. They then beat Drexel five days later, 57-55, to earn a place in the championship game.

» READ MORE: Villanova women roll past Temple, avenge last season’s defeat

Temple’s loss to Villanova sends them to the third-place game against Drexel. The last time these two teams played another was during the regular season last year, with the Owls coming out on top following 10 fourth-quarter points from Anissa Rivera.

The Dragons beat Penn, 72-55, on Nov. 3 and had the two-point loss to St. Joe’s on Saturday.

The first game of the day will feature La Salle against Penn . The Explorers are 5-2, but have yet to win a Big 5 game. In fact, they have not won a Big 5 pod game in the two seasons of the new format. La Salle has lost its four games by an average of 16.4 points and both of its losses this season are by double digits.