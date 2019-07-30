Well, it is and it isn’t. It is happy, but it isn’t exactly the ending because Billy C is still around basketball. He did commentary and analysis for the college game last winter, and now he is on network TV during the NBA playoffs and the reviews are all raves. He does not belabor the obvious, he eschews the trite and the hackneyed, and he does not mangle the mother tongue. In short, the sisters at St. Rose of Lima should be proud.