Wilmington Country Club will host the 2022 BMW Championship, marking the first time a PGA Tour tournament will be contested in Delaware, the tour and the Western Golf Association announced Tuesday.
No date has been announced for the event, part of the FedExCup playoffs, but it is scheduled to be staged in late August 2022 over the facility’s South course.
It will be the third time over a five-year period that the BMW Championship has been played on the East Coast. Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square hosted the 2018 event, and the 2021 tournament is scheduled for Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md.
While Delaware never has hosted a PGA Tour event, it had a successful run on the LPGA Tour. The McDonald’s Championship was moved to DuPont Country Club in Wilmington in 1987, and it became the McDonald’s LPGA Championship in 1994 when the LPGA designated it a major. That event continued at DuPont through 2004.
Wilmington Country Club has hosted six U.S. Golf Association championships, including the 1913 U.S. Women’s Amateur, the 1965 and 1978 U.S. Junior Amateur, the 1971 U.S. Amateur, the 1978 U.S. Girls Junior, and the 2003 U.S. Mid-Amateur. The club also hosted the 2013 Palmer Cup competition between Europe and the United States, a team that included Justin Thomas, the 2019 BMW champion.
Known as the Western Open until 2007, BMW Championship proceeds benefit the Evans Scholars Foundation.
“We’re thrilled to be taking the BMW Championship to Wilmington Country Club, one of the finest clubs anywhere in the United States,” said Vince Pellegrino, the WGA’s senior vice president of tournaments. “The South course has everything you look for in a traditional championship layout. It will present a strategic test for the world’s best players and a perfect venue for fans and PGA Tour partners.”
The 2018 BMW Championship at Aronimink was won by Keegan Bradley in a playoff over Justin Rose. Jon Rahm sank a 65-foot putt in a playoff to defeat Dustin Johnson and win the 2020 tournament at Olympia Fields near Chicago.