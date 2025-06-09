Philly boxer Nahir Albright says he was ‘jumped’ by his opponent’s brothers after winning a title

After Nahir Albright defeated Kelvin Davis by majority decision to claim the vacant WBC U.S. Silver junior-welterweight title Saturday in Norfolk, Va., his celebration was short-lived.

Following the win, the Philadelphia native said he was involved in a locker room altercation with Davis’ younger brothers, Keon and Keyshawn. In an interview with ESPN, Albright said he was “jumped” by the brothers, who refer to themselves as DB3.

Davis apologized on social media but disputed Albright’s claim about being “jumped.”

“They started walking up to me all tough, putting his head against mine, and then grabbed me,” Albright told ESPN. “Then I was about to swing, but my team and everybody, they grabbed Keyshawn and everything, and it was crazy.”

Albright did not immediately reply to a request for comment from The Inquirer. He told reporters that Keyshawn Davis, who is also a boxer, head-butted him in the altercation.

“I was in my locker room, celebrating my victory with my team,” he told reporters. “Keyshawn and his little brother [Keon] came in. ... And he grabbed me, pushed me back. … He like head-butted me.”

Albright told reporters he was still undecided on whether he’ll pursue legal action.

Keyshawn Davis defeated Albright by decision in October 2023, but the Texas boxing commission changed the result to no contest after Davis tested positive for marijuana.

On the same card at the Scope Arena, the youngest of the Davis brothers, Keon, won by a second-round TKO. Keyshawn Davis was stripped of his WBO lightweight title after his bout with Edwin De Los Santos was canceled because Davis failed to make weight.

Kelvin Davis apologized for the altercation on social media, but he denied that his brothers “jumped” Albright.

“On behalf of DB3 we apologize for conducting ourselves in that way,” Kelvin Davis wrote. “Tensions was high and emotions got the best of us. We will be back and better and more professional. It’s ups and downs with this and we’re [going to] take what comes with it. … With that being said, we didn’t jump nobody. Sorry to all the kids that look up to us. We shall set better examples.”