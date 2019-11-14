ORLANDO — The 76ers look like a lost team with no identity, a team that disappears in the fourth quarter.
Wednesday night’s 112-97 setback to the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center was the latest example. The struggling Magic outscored the Sixers, 32-15, in the final 12 minutes, handing Philly its fourth loss in its last six games.
Struggling late in games, the Sixers (7-4) have failed to score at least 17 points in the fourth quarter in three of their last four outings. They averaged 14.6 points in the final quarters of those three games, against the Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers (Tuesday) and Denver Nuggets (Friday).
Meanwhile, Tobias Harris has missed 23 consecutive three-pointers since making a first-quarter one at Phoenix on Nov. 4. Not that his teammates are much better — the Sixers are shooting just 32.8% on three-pointers this season. They’re also third in the league in turnovers at 18.0 per game. And Joel Embiid is out of shape and has missed 4 of the team’s 11 games because of injury, suspension or rest.
“I cut this thing up into thirds in my head and my heart,” coach Brett Brown said of breaking down the season. “I think it’s going to take until past Christmas to find a rhythm beat to what we’re doing. I look forward to a having a consistent rotation with Joel in the mix."
The Sixers will look to break out of their funk Friday night at Oklahoma City.
They were a preseason favorite to contend for the NBA title. Then they opened the season with five consecutive wins before losing four of their last six. They are fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.