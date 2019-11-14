Meanwhile, Tobias Harris has missed 23 consecutive three-pointers since making a first-quarter one at Phoenix on Nov. 4. Not that his teammates are much better — the Sixers are shooting just 32.8% on three-pointers this season. They’re also third in the league in turnovers at 18.0 per game. And Joel Embiid is out of shape and has missed 4 of the team’s 11 games because of injury, suspension or rest.