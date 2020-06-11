Bubba Wallace is the only African American driver at the top level of NASCAR. Among NASCAR’s three top series (Cup, Xfinity, and Truck), he was the lone African American to race in 2019, so it’s not surprising to see him using his platform to bring awareness to social inequalities.
Wallace appeared on CNN Monday night and said that NASCAR should get rid of all confederate flags at its events because of the uncomfortable feelings the flag brings.
Two days later, NASCAR listened and decided to ban all confederate flags from its events.
The confederate flag’s meaning has been debated in the south for more than a century. For some, it represents the pride and heritage of the South. For others, it’s one of the biggest symbols that correlates to the Jim Crow era and the days of slavery.
NASCAR Truck Driver Ray Ciccarelli decided to quit after NASCAR’s ban.
“Well its been a fun ride and dream come true but if this is the direction NASCAR is headed we will not participate after 2020 season is over , i don’t believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken ppl right to fly what ever flag they love.,” Ciccarelli said in part of his Facebook post.
Ciccarelli has one top-10 finish (the 2019 Corrigan Oil 200), no wins and no poles in 18 races in the last three years. He made his Facebook page private, but here is a screenshot of his full post.
Saints running back Alvin Kamara, ESPN’s Ryan McGee, former Super Bowl champion Bernard Pollard and LeBron James were some of the prominent figures who supported NASCAR’s decision.
Wallace raced Wednesday night in a Black Lives Matter car and finished 11th at Martinsville Speedway. It was his highest finish in his career at the track.
LeBron James and a group of celebrities that includes Jalen Rose, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Kevin Hart are teaming up to form a voting rights camp that will encourage people to vote while bringing attention to voter suppression tactics.
“Because of everything that’s going on, people are finally starting to listen to us — we feel like we’re finally getting a foot in the door,” James said in a phone interview with the New York Times. “How long is up to us. We don’t know. But we feel like we’re getting some ears and some attention, and this is the time for us to finally make a difference.”
James hinted on Twitter earlier this week his thoughts on structural racism in the voting system.
After meeting with a 12-person leadership committee that included coaches and players, national championship-winning LSU football coach Ed Orgeron decided that the team will meet with one of his assistants and register to vote.