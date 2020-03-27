If a hype video was a true indicator of how a player would perform, then we can go ahead and ship the MVP to wherever Cam Newton suits up in 2020. The Heisman Trophy- and MVP-winning quarterback worked out to gospel tunes while reminding people that the Carolina Panthers made a mistake by letting him go.
“All I know is work. They gave up on me," Newton says in the video.
The video gets my vote for the best hype video of this decade, to date. Fans of top tier teams may want to hope he finds a team in a non-competitive situation. If he somehow lands with a quarterback-needy team like the Chargers or Patriots, the NFL is in for a rude awakening.
Leagues have to get creative in 2020, and if there was one where it would make the most sense to cut games, that would be Major League Baseball. But if that happens, a financial loss would occur.
MLB is discussing the idea of expanding the playoff field from 10 to 14 teams this year. The change would lead to a boost in revenue that would help offset the costs of a potentially shortened season.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg. The season will likely play even further into November, which would lead to some intriguing decisions on where playoff series’ could be held.
Stephen Curry took advantage of the platform and went on Instagram Live to discuss the details of COVID-19 with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Nearly reaching 50,000 viewers at its peak, the video segment lasted about 28 minutes and featured notable viewers like Barack Obama and Justin Bieber. The biggest takeaway was Dr. Fauci explaining the difference in the seasonal flu and the coronavirus.
“The reason it’s different is it’s very much more transmissible than the flu and more importantly, it’s significantly more serious,” Dr. Fauci said. “The overall mortality of coronavirus is one percent, which means it’s at least 10 times more serious than the typical influenza.”
Louisiana has at least 2,304 coronavirus cases and New Orleans has went up 28% — the fastest increase in the U.S. — according to Good Morning America. Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, will commit $5 million to Louisiana to help fight COVID-19.
“There’s so many people in need right now," Brees said on Good Morning America. “For Brittany and I, the most important thing was fulfilling their most basic needs. We’re all going to get through this together.”
Brees also joined the Today Show and spoke with Anchor Hoda Kotb, who became emotional after speaking with the Saints quarterback.
“A lot of things are contagious, including generosity,” Kotb said.
The last time Karl Anthony-Towns shared the court together, it resulted in a brawl that led to suspensions. Some things are just bigger than basketball.
Joel Embiid took to Twitter to offer his support for Towns, whose mother is dealing with the coronavirus.
“We’re with you brother!!! We’ll keep praying," the post read.