How did Charles Barkley wash his Sixers jersey as a player? By showering in it.

Charles Barkley never ceases to amaze.

A master storyteller, the Sixers legend captivated CBS’ in-studio crew during a break in NCAA Tournament games when he revealed a little-known detail about his time in Philly. Barkley, flanked by Greg Gumbel, Clark Kellogg, and Kenny Smith, casually explained why he showered in his uniform as a member of the Sixers.

Barkley explained that the Sixers flew commercial in the 1980s and were left to wash their own uniforms on the off chance that they played back-to-back nights. And in those instances, Barkley said he showered in the uniform to get it clean and left it to dry overnight.

This came as a surprise to Smith and Kellogg, who played in the league in the same era. Check it out for yourself and see if it makes any more sense: