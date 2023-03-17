Skip to content
How did Charles Barkley wash his Sixers jersey as a player? By showering in it.

During a break in NCAA Tournament games, Barkley explained to the CBS crew that he washed his Sixers jersey in the shower on long road trips.

NBA Hall of Famer and former Sixers player Charles Barkley revealed a little-known fact about his time in Philly on Friday.Read moreHEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer

Charles Barkley never ceases to amaze.

A master storyteller, the Sixers legend captivated CBS’ in-studio crew during a break in NCAA Tournament games when he revealed a little-known detail about his time in Philly. Barkley, flanked by Greg Gumbel, Clark Kellogg, and Kenny Smith, casually explained why he showered in his uniform as a member of the Sixers.

Barkley explained that the Sixers flew commercial in the 1980s and were left to wash their own uniforms on the off chance that they played back-to-back nights. And in those instances, Barkley said he showered in the uniform to get it clean and left it to dry overnight.

This came as a surprise to Smith and Kellogg, who played in the league in the same era. Check it out for yourself and see if it makes any more sense:

    DeAntae Prince
    I serve as a senior editor on the sports staff, covering the 76ers and NBA at large. I edit, write, and film everything Philly basketball. Before joining the Inquirer, I made stops at the Chicago Tribune and Sports Illustrated.