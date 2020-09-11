At times, it looked like Andy Reid couldn’t even see his play call sheet. The 62-year old Chiefs head coach wore a shield on his face instead of a mask. The shield fogged up throughout the game, and Reid even lifted it a little bit at times to see better. It’ll be interesting to see if he continues to use it. If it was troublesome on a warm September night, imagine the obscured vision he’d have when it’s pouring down rain or cold game in December.