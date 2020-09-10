Mahomes wasn’t able to follow up his 50-touchdown 2018 MVP campaign with the same insane production last year, but he was still one of the best quarterbacks in the regular season and showed up in the playoffs. Along with Lamar Jackson, he will be at the forefront of the new generation of great quarterbacks now that the 2004 NFL draft class headlined by Eli Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, and Philip Rivers is fading off.