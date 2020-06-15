College football players are beginning to recognize the power of their voices.
Last week, Marvin Wilson led a group of Florida State players who refused to work out after a miscommunication in a message from head coach Mike Norvell. Texas wide receiver Brennan Eagles vowed not to play another snap until the school fixes its race issues.
On Monday, Oklahoma State running back and Heisman candidate Chuba Hubbard posted on Twitter his disapproval of a photo showing head coach Mike Gundy wearing a One America News Network T-shirt and said he “will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”
OANN is described as a far-right, cable news network that has been praised by President Donald Trump. The timing of the photo appeared “insensitive” to Hubbard, he said.
After Hubbard’s tweet, current and former Oklahoma State players began to back him. Star linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga was one of the first teammates to show support. Ogbongbemiga was a 2019 second-team All-Big 12 selection by conference coaches, and is regarded as one of the best defenders on the team.
Fifth-year senior Teven Jenkins also tweeted the offensive line’s support.
It’s not just the current players at Oklahoma State. Former All-American running back Justice Hill and 2019 second-team All-Big 12 cornerback A.J. Green III shared posts on Twitter as well.
Oklahoma State has yet to issue a comment.