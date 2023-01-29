Penn women, Drexel men, and La Salle men drop road contests in Saturday’s City 6 action

Despite jumping to an early lead, visiting Penn lost to Harvard, 84-60, in an Ivy League women’s match on Saturday.

After closing the first quarter with a 20-18 lead, the Quakers (13-7, 5-2) were outscored, 22-11, in the second and saw the deficit grow to 20 in the second half. It was the Penn’s second-largest margin of defeat all season, since a 67-41 loss to Villanova on Nov. 15.

Mandy McGurk scored a team-high 27 points for Penn, which faced a rough shooting day at 33.3% overall (20 of 60) and 28.6% (6 of 21) from three-point range. Kayla Padilla added 10 points.

Harvard (12-7, 5-2) was led by Elena Rodriguez’s game-high 28 points and 11 rebounds, pacing four players in double figures.

Penn dropped into a second-place tie with Princeton and Harvard in the Ivy standings.

Penn will travel to face conference-leading Columbia (17-3, 6-1) at 6 p.m. Friday (ESPN+).

Drexel men come up short against Elon

Amari Williams scored a career-high 23 points, but it wasn’t enough for visiting Drexel as it fell to Elon, 72-58, in a men’s Colonial Athletic Association meeting.

Williams also delivered eight rebounds and two steals. Justin Moore added 13 points, two steals and three blocks for Drexel (12-10, 6-4 CAA). Luke House also recorded 11 points.

Elon pulled away with an 11-1 run in the second half to extend a six-point lead to 16 points. Sean Halloran had 18 points and five assists to lead Elon (3-19, 1-8).

The Dragons return home to host No. 18-ranked Charleston on Thursday.

La Salle falls to Rhode Island, 72-70

After holding a double-digit road lead at the break, La Salle had its fortunes flipped late against Rhode Island in a heartbreaking 72-70 Atlantic 10 men’s loss.

The Explorers (8-13, 2-6 A-10) were ahead, 64-57, with 4 minutes, 52 seconds to go before Rhode Island (8-13, 4-5) closed the game on a 15-6 stretch. La Salle’s Khalil Brantley (15 points) put up a potential game-tying shot with three seconds left but it didn’t go.

Brantley (game-high six assists) had 10 of his points in the first half to help build an 11-point advantage. Josh Nickelberry led the team with 16 points off the bench.

Rhode Island got a game-high 20 points from Ishmael Leggett, while three others had 10-plus points.

La Salle returns to Tom Gola Arena on Wednesday for a matchup with George Washington (11-10, 5-3) at 7 p.m. (ESPN+).