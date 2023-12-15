The 10 best college football bowl game names

The new era of college sports has made bowl season even more confusing than it was before.

Which coaches are on the move? Which players are still there and haven’t entered the transfer portal? Which players are sitting out because they don’t want to get hurt in a meaningless football game?

What the heck is a Gasparilla Bowl?

They’re all fair inquiries.

Bowl season has officially arrived. The 43-game slate kicks off Saturday with seven games. We set out to come up with the 10 best bowl game names. Not the best games, the best names. Here’s what we came up with.

10. Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk

Rob Gronkowski in sunny Los Angeles marketing a company that sells, among other things, vodka-infused whipped cream. It screams bowl season.

Bonus for Philly football fans: Chip Kelly.

UCLA vs. Boise State, Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC) in Inglewood, Calif.

9. Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

It’s the rare occasion where the sponsor lines up with the name of the bowl, and we’re awarding a lot of points for that. The bar is pretty low.

Last year, an Air Force player proposed to his girlfriend after the game. Can we top that this year?

Air Force vs. James Madison, Dec. 23 (3:30 p.m., ABC) in Fort Worth, Texas.

8. RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Speaking of sponsors that don’t really line up with the bowl ... this roofing sponsor is on a game being played at a stadium with no roof. Chef’s kiss. Camden’s Fran Brown is the new head coach at Syracuse, but he won’t be coaching the team in its bowl game.

South Florida vs. Syracuse, Thursday (8 p.m., ESPN) in Boca Raton, Fla.

7. Famous Toastery Bowl

Maybe it’s a little easier (read: cheaper) to sponsor a bowl game than we think? This North Carolina-based brunch chain got its name on a bowl, and who doesn’t love brunch?

On cue, the game is at 2:30 p.m. on a Monday. Famous Toastery locations close by 3.

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky, Monday (2:30 p.m., ESPN) in Charlotte, N.C.

6. Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl

The company that consistently delivers outstanding Super Bowl commercials also sponsors a bowl game. The bowl also happens to honor those who have or had cancer, and more than $4 million has been raised ahead of the game. Avocados and cancer research are a great combination.

Miami (Ohio) vs. Appalachian State, Saturday (3:30 p.m., ABC) in Orlando.

5. Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

A classic. You better stock up on the cheesy snack, however, because watching Iowa try to play offense is about as boring as boring gets. This one might be better spent on a New Year’s Day hangover nap. If only we could all take said nap in a Cheez-It themed hotel room.

Iowa vs. Tennessee, Jan. 1 (1 p.m., ABC) in Orlando.

4. Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential

Speaking of classics, what’s more classic than the Rose Bowl? The game has managed to keep its brand in front of the branding, and that feels like a big win in this era. The bonus here is this one is more than any old Rose Bowl this year, it’s a College Football Playoff semifinal.

Alabama vs. Michigan, Jan. 1 (5 p.m., ESPN) in Pasadena, Calif.

3. Pop-Tarts Bowl

Welcome to the show, Pop-Tarts. Where have you been? The company is coming onto the scene with a bang ... er, bite. Get ready for the first-ever edible mascot.

North Carolina State vs. Kansas State, Dec. 28 (5:45 p.m., ESPN) in Orlando.

2. Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Not the Kellogg’s Bowl. It’s the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Excuse us, we’re going to buy some Frosted Flakes.

Oregon State vs. Notre Dame, Dec. 29, (2 p.m., CBS) in El Paso, Texas.

1. Duke’s Mayo Bowl

They pour mayonnaise on the winning coach. Nothing else really needs to be said. North Carolina coach Mack Brown getting a mayo bath is everything bowl season stands for. So, go Heels.

North Carolina vs. West Virginia, Dec. 27, (5:30 p.m., ESPN) in Charlotte, N.C.