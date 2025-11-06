Penn’s Jared Richardson is chasing history, Temple is itching for bowl eligibility, and Eastern U is so fun to watch

Usually, Temple or Penn State kicks off our weekly college football roundup, but we’re switching things up this week to highlight one of the best college football players locally.

Penn wide receiver Jared Richardson ranks fifth in the Football Championship Subdivision with 870 receiving yards and is tied for the third most receiving touchdowns (9). When you factor in receiving stats in both the Football Bowl Subdivision and FCS, Richardson’s 116.7 receiving yards per game ranks second only behind San Jose State receiver Danny Scudero (135.6).

Richardson’s breakout season, surpassing his totals from each of the last two seasons in fewer games played, is a big reason why the Quakers (5-2, 3-1) are off to their best start in Ivy League play since 2022.

He played his high school ball at Bethlehem Catholic High School in Northampton County, and was an All-Conference quarterback and punter. A dual-sport athlete, Richardson also played for Bethlehem Catholic’s basketball team and won the District 11 4A championship in 2022.

Richardson recently became just the sixth receiver in school history to eclipse the 2,000-yard threshold with his 157-yard, three touchdown performance. His offensive coordinator, Greg Chimera called Richardson “the full package,” last year because of how explosive he is for his size (6-foot-2, 215 pounds).

He is 130 yards away from becoming just the fourth Penn receiver to eclipse 1,000 yards in a season and would become the first since Justin Watson did so in 2018 (1,083). Watson holds the program record for receiving yards in a season with 1,115, which means Richardson would need 245 receiving yards over the next three games to eclipse the mark set in 2016, beginning with Cornell on Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN+).

Richardson joining that company would be notable, considering Watson is still playing in the NFL with the Houston Texans and won a Super Bowl title with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023. Richardson certainly has the NFL’s attention, after appearing on the East-West Shrine Bowl’s preseason 1,000 list, an All-Star game that features the top college football junior and senior players in Dallas in the spring.

The BIG number

306: That’s the number of yards Eastern University amassed in a 35-0 rout of Widener last Saturday to improve to 7-1 on the season. Behind a five touchdown performance the Eagles are back for their regular season home finale at Valley Forge Military College against FDU-Florham this Saturday (1 p.m., watch live).

Finding road magic — again

Temple’s defense couldn’t stop the bleeding against East Carolina last weekend, who ran the ball at will — 356 of their 614 total yards came on the ground.

That doesn’t get easier with American Conference foe Army, college football’s fourth-highest rushing offense (265.3). Temple hasn’t beaten the Black Knights since 2013, losing the last three matchups, and hasn’t won in West Point since 2012.

If there is one area of Army’s defense to attack, it’s the rushing defense, which ranks 65th nationally in rushing yards per game allowed (145.1), and tied for 75th in yards per rush (4.2 yards).

Jay Ducker only mustered 45 yards on 15 carries last week against ECU. Sustaining long drives and getting Ducker rolling will help take the pressure off of Evan Simon and the Temple passing game

The Owls ended a long road losing streak with a resounding win over Charlotte on Oct. 18, and escaped Tulsa the following week. They will need another win to reach bowl eligibility for the first time since 2019.

Speaking of Temple...

We asked CBS Sports analyst Adam Breneman, who is on the call for this weekend’s Temple-Army matchup to give us his thoughts on not just the game, but the Owls’ chances. Here’s what he had to say:

“You can just feel that Temple’s starting to find itself again under K.C. Keeler. He’s brought a real sense of belief and toughness back into the program. You watch them now… they play hard, they play with confidence, and they’ve got a clear identity on both sides of the ball. Evan Simon’s playing the best football of his career, and the offense finally looks explosive again. After so many tough years, to see Temple sitting on the edge of bowl eligibility says a lot about the culture Keeler’s building.

Another thing that’s really jumped out to me is that Temple finally looks like a team with a standard again. Keeler’s not just rebuilding talent…. he’s rebuilding belief. It’s been a long time since you’ve seen Temple play with this kind of confidence and organization. They’re not beating themselves anymore. That’s usually the first sign a program’s turning the corner."

And in the case of Saturday’s game?

“What makes this one interesting to me is how different these two styles are. Temple wants to spread you out and move fast, and Army’s trying to slow the game down and control every possession. That’s what makes it such a chess match. Temple showed earlier this year against Navy that they can handle the physicality and the discipline it takes to play a service academy. If they can keep Army behind the sticks and finish drives on offense, they’ve got a real shot to go on the road and win this one.”

A few good reads

Game of the Week

No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 22 Missouri (3 p.m., 6ABC)

The keys to the offense of No. 22 Missouri have been handed over to Spring-Ford High alum Matt Zollers. He’ll get his stiffest test since taking over for injured QB1 Beau Pribula when the Aggies enter Memorial Stadium as 6.5-point favorites. Mizzou head coach Eliah Drinkwitz told reporters in the case of Zollers that “his number one talent is his arm,” and how the ball “jumps off of his hand.” The Tigers will need that skill against a Texas A&M front that ranks first in FBS in third down conversion percentage defense.

