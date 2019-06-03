Both the Lindenwood men’s and women’s squads won their second consecutive college rugby championships on Sunday at Talen Energy Stadium in Chseter.
The women took down Army, 34-12, while the men beat Life, 21-12.
It was Lindenwood’s defense that sealed the deal for the men, who held off a score attempt by Life late in the second half.
And on the women’s side, the game was never in doubt with Caring De Freitas and AnnaKaren Pedraza scoring seven points on the first play.
Lindenwood men beat Kutztown, 30-12, to advance to the final. The women beat Life, 31-0.