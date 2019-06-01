Penn State had a solid day at Talen Energy Stadium, as both the men’s and women’s rugby teams cruised through pool play in the Penn Mutual Collegiate Rugby Championships.
The women’s team went 3-0, beating Navy, Drexel, and Bloomsburg. The men’s team finished 2-0-1, beating Notre Dame and St. Bonaventure, and tying UCLA, 19-19.
The women’s team will play Army in the semifinals Sunday at 12:36 p.m. The winner will take on the victor of Lindenwood University and Life University, who play at 12:57 p.m. Both matches will be at Talen Energy Stadium, and will be streamed on ESPN+. Lindwood, the defending champions, beat Penn State last season.
The men’s team will play Navy in the quarterfinals Sunday at 10:49 a.m.
Temple’s men’s team finished the day 0-3, losing to Clemson, Lindwood, and Virginia Tech. The Owls’ women’s team is headed to a consolation tournament semifinal against St. Joe’s on Sunday at 10:40 a.m. after losing to Drexel, 29-0 on Saturday. St. Joe’s women’s team lost to the University of Delaware on Saturday. The Blue Hens will play Drexel at 9:20 a.m.
St. Joe’s men’s team ended 1-2 on Saturday, losing to Arizona and St. Mary’s before beating Fordham.
Kutztown’s men’s team went 2-1, beating Boston College and Wisconsin handily, but falling to Iona, 14-12.