Colts punter Rigoberto Sánchez announced on Twitter that he’ll be missing time to undergo treatment for a cancerous tumor.
Sánchez has been one of the NFL’s top punters, ranking in the top 10 in punt average. He’s also been one of the most consistent, considering his long of 60 is 20th best, so he rarely shanks punts.
Sánchez said he will be getting surgery on Tuesday and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.
The good news is that the tumor was caught in the early stages. Colts fans have started a #RigoStrong hashtag. The punter has already received widespread support.
Callie Brownson made history Sunday when she coached the Cleveland Browns’ tight ends and became the first woman to coach a position group in a regular-season NFL game.
Browns tight ends coach Drew Petzing missed the game because of the birth of his child. That opened the door for Brownson, the Browns’ chief of staff.
This isn’t Brownson’s first time making history. She joined Washington’s Jenifer King earlier this season in the first game with women coaching on both teams.
Brownson got her start as an intern with Bills head coach Sean McDermott. That turned into a full-time opportunity, which led to a role with the Browns.
It was a pretty successful weekend for women in football. Sarah Fuller became the first woman to see action in a Power 5 game when she kicked off Saturday for Vanderbilt.
It almost feels as if the NFL is doing its best to force the Steelers-Ravens matchup, originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night but postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak affecting Baltimore’s roster, to happen during the Week 12 slate of games.
The Ravens haven’t practiced since a week ago Saturday, before their game against the Titans. Plans are to practice Monday, but that depends on test results. The game is scheduled for Tuesday night.
If the Steelers-Ravens game is postponed again, the NFL will likely have to work a Week 18 into the schedule. Both teams have already had bye weeks.
The NFL doesn’t seem too fond of a Week 18, but it might be the best option. The Broncos essentially threw in the towel Sunday against the Saints when they played a game with no active quarterbacks. If they were a team with major playoff implications, that could’ve been an even bigger issue.
The Ravens do have a playoff spot to fight for, so whatever the NFL decides on scheduling could be crucial for both Baltimore and the league.