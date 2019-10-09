The key variable in all of this is Horford. While the veteran big man has spent the bulk of his career playing center, including the last three seasons in Boston, the Sixers feel his skill set is such that he will be able to do all of the things that Dario Saric did as a stretch-four in Brett Brown’s offense. The frequency with which Horford found himself open behind the three-point line was a conspicuous theme in both Tuesday’s exhibition at the Wells Fargo Center and Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage in Wilmington. Against Guangzhou, Horford attempted four three-pointers (and made two) in 17 minutes of action, a pace of 8.5 attempts per 36 minutes. Not only is that more than double the highest single-season rate of his career, it’s higher than any that Redick himself has posted in 12 of his 13 NBA seasons.