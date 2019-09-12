Three years after the Eagles selected both of them in the draft, the jury is still very much out on whether either has the speed or technique to keep pace in a game that gets quicker and faster with every passing season. In Week 1, both had moments where they looked severely overmatched against Terry McLaurin’s 4.35-second speed. Early in the second quarter, Douglas was still losing ground by the time the Washington rookie crossed the goal line with a 69-yard touchdown catch. There was no complexity to the play. McLaurin was set up on the 30, Douglas on the 33. By the 50, McLaurin had nothing but green space in front of him. If the field was another 25 yards longer, Douglas may not have been in the television frame.