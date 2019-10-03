Smith? He’s got it, his arms and shoulders and chest swollen with an extra layer of lean muscle that was not there when the Sixers drafted him at No. 16 overall last summer. The transformation of his body is similar to the one we saw with Ben Simmons over his first couple of years. He looks like a man who can take a shoulder, or fight through a screen, or keep a would-be rebounder on his rear. He looks like a man, period.