In my role as managing editor of Philadelphia Inquirer sports — and having lived in Philly and the suburbs my whole life — I never have been more proud and impressed by the thoroughness, accuracy, and sheer heart this newsroom, and all Inquirer employees, have exhibited in covering the global coronavirus pandemic.
It is our duty and commitment as a public-benefit corporation to focus daily on the motto of coronavirus coverage — All Facts. No Panic. — for our loyal subscribers as well as for every person in our region. You deserve that.
Sports is in the DNA of Philadelphia, and fans deserve nothing but the best. No fan base in America has the knowledge, loyalty, and full-throated passion that you do.
Count on Inquirer Sports to deliver. The games have been postponed, but there is plenty of sports coverage to pursue and we won’t be stopped. Consider:
· The Eagles are making decisions this week that will affect the franchise for years. We’re on that, in up-to-the-minute reporting and analysis, with the best Eagles coverage team around.
· Our Phillies reporters spent weeks at spring training in Florida, and that will yield a lineup of stories and insights into the team under new manager Joe Girardi.
· The Flyers were having their best season in years, and the fan base is energized. What are the players and front office doing to stay sharp and maintain the momentum?
· We will remain fully focused on the Sixers: Can an underperforming team figure out how to emerge for the playoff push after the coronavirus crisis subsides?
From the pros to the colleges to local high schools, we will bring you the countless stories of the drama, emotions, and humanity of all area athletes.
The Inquirer has more journalists with more experience informing, serving, and entertaining Philly sports fans than any news outlet. We will bring that to bear as we continue to deliver important pages in a compelling sports section every day.
It’s also our job to be an oasis for your reading pleasure, and here is where you can help. Our staff is rising to the occasion with marvelous ideas for provocative and surprising sports content, but we sure could use more. Let us know what you would like to read at sportsfans@inquirer.com.
And you also can help by considering a subscription to The Inquirer at Inquirer.com/subscribe or by making a tax-deductible donation to our Investigative News Fund at Inquirer.com/donate.
Your support is greatly appreciated and critical, especially now, so we can continue to deliver in every facet of our coverage, sports included.
Thanks for being you, Philly sports fans. There isn’t a city in the world where I’d rather be.
Sincerely,
Pat McLoone,
Managing Editor, Sports