Two of the 322 NBA players who have arrived at Walt Disney World’s bubble since July 7 have tested positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine.
Unable to clear quarantine, the two left the campus near Orlando to isolate at their home or in some type of isolation housing.
Meanwhile, 19 players, including Houston Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook, tested positive during in-market testing since July 1. Those players did not travel with their teams to Disney. They are recovering in their home markets until being cleared by the CDC guidelines and NBA rules for entering the bubble.
“I’m currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared,” Westbrook said Monday in a statement. “Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support. Please take the virus seriously.
“Be safe. Mask up!”
Sixers guard Ryan Broekhoff did not make the trip because his wife tested positive.
Glenn Robinson III received treatment Monday morning for discomfort in his upper back, but he was a full participant in the Sixers’ afternoon practice and even displayed an athletic dunk.
The Sixers are far from alarmed about his discomfort and don’t consider it a serious issue.
Robinson is in his second stint with the Sixers. The team acquired him and Alec Burks from the Golden State Warriors for three second-round picks on Feb. 6.
The Sixers claimed him off waivers in March 2015 two days after he was waived by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He played in 10 games with the Sixers, averaging 10.4 points. Robinson signed a free-agent deal with the Indiana Pacers after that season.
This time around, he was acquired to add a much-needed perimeter player. The swingman has played in 12 games with four starts, averaging 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 18.9 minutes.
Richaun Holmes left the NBA’s bubble to pick up a food delivery a couple of days ago. The Sacramento Kings center’s actions landed him with an additional 10 days of quarantine in his Disney hotel room. The former Sixer said Monday he had eight days remaining.
“I apologize for my actions and look forward to rejoining my teammates for our playoff push,” Holmes said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Rocket Bruno Caboclo is also in the midst of an additional quarantine after unintentionally leaving the bubble.
Anyone caught exiting the bubble for an unauthorized reason is subject to the reentry protocol. That includes testing with a long swab up the nose in addition to a 10-day quarantine period in their room.
Sixers center Joel Embiid will wear his name on the back of his jersey, opting out of donning a social-justice phrase.