Brooks Koepka, a four-time major champion, and PGA Tour veteran Graeme McDowell have withdrawn from this week’s Travelers Championship after their caddies tested positive for the coronavirus, Golfweek reported Wednesday.
The publication said Koepka; his coach, Claude Harmon III, and his caddie, Ricky Elliot, each tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday. Koepka played a practice round Tuesday with McDowell; his brother, Chase Koepka, and Shane Lowry and took another test afterward.
However, Elliott tested positive while Brooks Koepka and Harmon tested negative.
“I’m going to pull out to protect everybody else,” Koepka told Golfweek. “I think it’s the right thing to do. I don’t want to risk anyone’s life if they have respiratory issues or underlying conditions. The only way this tour can continue is if guys do this sort of thing and be proactive about it.”
McDowell’s caddie, Ken Comboy, did not accompany him to the tournament in Cromwell, Conn., after showing symptoms for the coronavirus last weekend. McDowell told Golfweek he tested negative on Monday and had another test taken Wednesday morning. He learned Tuesday night that his caddie tested positive, Golfweek reported.
Koepka and McDowell are the second and third players to withdraw from the tournament as a result of COVID-19. Third-year Tour player Cameron Champ pulled out Tuesday after testing positive when he arrived on site.
Koepka, 30, ranked No. 4 in the world, has won seven times on Tour, including the 2017 and 2018 U.S. Open and the 2018 and 2019 PGA Championship. He was coming off his best finish of the season, fourth place, at last weekend’s RBC Heritage event in Hilton Head, S.C.
McDowell, 40, is a four-time Tour champion, the most significant being the 2010 U.S. Open. Since the Tour resumed play earlier this month, he has missed the cut at both the Charles Schwab Challenge and the Heritage.