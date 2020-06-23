Cameron Champ, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, withdrew Tuesday from the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn., after testing positive for COVID-19 during pre-tournament screening.
“I feel great physically and I was obviously surprised and disappointed to learn of the test result,” Champ, 25, said in a statement provided by the Tour. “It’s important now to take the necessary steps and measures to protect others, including my loved ones.”
Champ is the second Tour player to test positive for the coronavirus in five days. Nick Watney, who had competed Thursday in the first round of the RBC Heritage, withdrew Friday after a positive test.
Champ must self-isolate for at least 10 days. The tour said it will provide Champ with its “full support throughout this self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.”
Champ is in his third season on the Tour. His two victories have come in the second event of the season – the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2018-19 and the Safeway Open in 2019-20.