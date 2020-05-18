The U. S. Golf Association announced Monday that it planned to stage both the U.S. Women’s Amateur and the U.S. Amateur Championships in August if it was safe to do so, while canceling the remaining four amateur championships on the 2020 competitions calendar.
The U.S. Women’s Amateur is scheduled for Aug. 3-9 at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md., while the U.S. Amateur is set to take place Aug. 10-16 at Bandon (Ore.) Dunes Golf Resort. Both events will be held subject to CDC recommendations and local government guidelines regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
The USGA canceled the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur in Bluffton, S.C., and the U.S. Senior Amateur in Gross Pointe Farms, Mich., from Aug. 29 to Sept. 3, and the U.S. Mid-Amateur in Manakin-Sabot, Va., and the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur in Point Clear, Ala., from Sept. 12 to 17.
With the cancellations, the USGA will conduct just four championships this year, the other two being the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y., from Sept. 17 to 20 and the U.S. Women’s Open at Champions Golf Club in Houston from Dec. 10 to13.
The USGA said that because of continued health and safety concerns, no qualifying events would be held for the four championships, meaning the fields will be filled entirely through exemptions. It said it would make available information on the exemption categories for each event in the coming weeks.
“We take great pride in the fact that many thousands typically enter to pursue their dream of qualifying for a USGA championship,” said John Bodenhamer, the USGA’s senior managing director of championships, “and we deeply regret that they will not have that opportunity this year. This structure provides the best path forward for us to conduct these championships in 2020.”
The association earlier had canceled six championships, including the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball which had been scheduled for next week at Philadelphia Cricket Club in Flourtown.