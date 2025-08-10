Team Harper captures women’s title at Danny Rumph Classic

Jordan Wallace earned game MVP honors Sunday as Team Harper won the women’s tournament at the 20th annual Danny Rumph Classic with a 38-34 victory over Team Candy at the Daskalakis Athletic Center.

This marked the third year for the women’s tournament, which features several players who play professionally overseas.

“It’s really exciting because it’s growing now and it’s a way to give women a platform to play,” said Taylor O’Brien of Team Harper. “I think it’s really cool that we’re also looked as on the same level as the men that we’re playing with as well. It’s such a well-respected tournament and it’s really cool that we’re involved as well.”

“Philly basketball is like a family,” Team Candy player Dara Taylor said. “I think everybody just wants to come and put on for the city and have a good time. It’s a good thing to be a part of.”

“It brings out the best people from Philly and really just in the local area,” added Daizy Wilson of Team Candy. “It’s just a great thing to be a part of.”

Players and fans also celebrated the news that a WNBA team will be coming to Philly in 2030.

“It’s time,” Taylor said. “Philly basketball has a long history. We’ve had the men for a while. There’s so many women from the city of Philadelphia that are really good basketball players and I think the city is going to do a good job of supporting them and making it a program.”

“It’s finally time that women’s basketball is getting the recognition it deserves and it’s long overdue,” Wilson said. “People are finally understanding that women can do this, too, just as good as men.”